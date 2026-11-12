After four straight home losses left the Maple Leafs at 8–10–2 through 20 games, Anthony Petrielli and Nick Ashbourne dig into how the Leafs got here, Sergei Bobrovsky’s nightmare start, the middle-six issues, whether the recent signs of five-on-five improvement are cause for legitimate hope, and much more.
Episode Topics
- The level of pessimism after an 8-10-2 record through 20 games following four straight home losses (1:10)
- The regrettable decision not to sell high on OEL last trade deadline, and the lack of change on defense over the offseason outside of the Darren Raddysh addition (13:45)
- Sergei Bobrovsky’s nightmare to start the season/contract (28:00)
- The cause for optimism in the team’s five-on-five improvement recently (33:10)
- The major issues in the middle six, and the challenge of fixing it without breaking up an effective first line (40:00)
- The major five-on-five struggles of William Nylander and John Tavares (45:30)
- How to handle the workload split in net going forward, and the concern level about the hole the Leafs are digging for themselves inside their division (55:00)
- The role of Jim Hiller’s coaching, and the scrutiny management should be facing after the 8-10-2 start (1:03:30)
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