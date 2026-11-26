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The Maple Leafs finally gave us a win to talk about, snapping their miserable slump with a strong performance against the Islanders. But one win doesn’t erase the hole they’ve dug for themselves, or the questions that come with it.

In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss Jim Hiller’s handling of Gavin McKenna’s ice time and the confusing public message around it, Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons’ returns to the lineup, and the offseason mistake of not adding more scoring depth capable of moving up the lineup. They then dive into Sergei Bobrovsky’s expected return Saturday in Pittsburgh, and why the Leafs’ underlying numbers might offer a little more hope than the results do.

Episode Topics

The Leafs breaking a miserable slump with a good performance against the Islanders, and the disappointing hole they’ve dug for themselves (1:30)

Jim Hiller’s management of Gavin McKenna’s ice time and poor communication around it publicly (10:45)

Thoughts on the line combinations with Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons back in the fold (31:30)

The encouraging play of Luke Haymes down on the farm (41:00)

The mistake in the offseason of not signing more proper scoring depth that can capably move up as needed (42:30)

Sergei Bobrovsky’s break from the net and expected return on Saturday in Pittsburgh (46:50)

The team’s underlying metrics not being as disastrous as their results (59:00)

The excitement to see the forward group with Marchenko back in the mix (1:06:00)

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