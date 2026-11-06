In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli check the concern-o-meter as the Leafs look up at most of the Atlantic Division, assess the team’s underlying play and forward depth, debate Jim Hiller’s handling of Gavin McKenna, William Nylander, and the goaltending, and discuss the blue line’s offensive struggles, John Tavares’ impending return, and the importance of Saturday’s matchup against Montreal.
Episode Topics
- The level of concern about the Maple Leafs sitting near the bottom of the division in points percentage, and the team’s territorial play (1:20)
- The strength of the team’s healthy forward group, and the inability to credibly move up their depth players when injuries strike (13:00)
- Jim Hiller’s handling of Gavin McKenna: fair or not? (17:00)
- Hiller’s recent comments about William Nylander’s play (23:00)
- The importance of the Montreal game on Saturday, and the decision in net (33:30)
- Hiller’s recent decision-making with the goaltending and lineup (37:40)
- John Tavares returning soon — and possibly playing the wing for a stretch — and Nick Paul’s performance/fit so far (41:00)
- The lack of goals from the defense, Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s rough start, Darren Raddysh’s shot-pass selection, and Jake McCabe’s season so far (47:50)
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