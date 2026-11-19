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The Maple Leafs are living through another 18-wheeler nightmare, and John Chayka’s press conference did little to inspire confidence that anyone in charge knows how to steer them out of it.

This week, Anthony Petrielli and Nick Ashbourne unpack the shock of watching this trainwreck unfold inside a few short weeks, the handling of Gavin McKenna’s development, and Chayka’s claim that the Leafs’ financial situation/flexibility is in its best shape in years.

Plus, Keith Pelley was in Chicago and (reportedly) may have made a postgame visit to the dressing room. The boys get into what that means, the brutal officiating that compounded matters in the Chicago loss/followed the team like a bad smell during the losing streak, and William Nylander’s disappointing stretch when the team desperately needed him to step up.

There’s a lot to get through, so let’s get into it.

Episode Topics

The level of shock that we’re living through another 18-wheeler reality with this current Leafs team, and John Chayka’s underwhelming press conference (1:30)

The (mis)handling of Gavin McKenna’s development (17:15)

Chayka’s dubious comment about the team’s cap/roster situation being in the best position it has been in a long time (25:30)

Keith Pelley attending the Leafs’ loss in Chicago, and the report that he went into the dressing room after the game (36:00)

The unconscionably bad officiating in the Chicago game and the terrible whistle the Leafs have gotten during the losing streak (48:10)

William Nylander’s disappointing season and failure to step up when the team needed him most (56:00)

Auston Matthews’ play during the tailspin (1:04:00)

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