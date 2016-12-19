Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks – Game #31 Preview & Projected Lines

PHOTO: STEVE RUSSELL / TORONTO STAR
Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-7, 24th in NHL) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-11-5, 12th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Game Day Notes

– With the holiday roster freeze taking effect tonight, the Maple Leafs have recalled centerman Frederik Gauthier from the Marlies. Ben Smith and Tyler Bozak did not partake in morning skate and both are day-to-day with injuries according to head coach Mike Babcock.

– More on the progress of Frederik Gauthier’s development here.

– The injury situations mean that William Nylander will shift to center — potentially in Tyler Bozak’s spot, which would provide an interesting look, to say the least. It would be Nylander’s first time playing center at the NHL level alongside players of that offensive calibre.  It also means that Josh Leivo will draw in for his first game of the season having bided his time in practice for nearly three months.

– Jake Gardiner is a game-time decision with an illness. With Martin Marincin on the shelf, Frank Corrado would enter the lineup for his second game of the season if Gardiner can’t go.

– Randy Carlyle returns to Toronto at a time when his Ducks club is playing some pretty good hockey — 6-3-1 in their last 10 and now two points out of first in the Pacific. Since their 0-3-1 start to the year without Rickard Rakell and Hampus Lindholm on the roster, the Ducks are 16-8-4. Rakell, who has 14 goals in 21 games this season, has been playing on a line with Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry of late and the trio has been highly productive. Getzlaf has five points in his last four, Rakell has 10 goals and 14 points in his last 14 on a points streak dating back to mid-November, while Perry has eight points in his last eight.

The duo of Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg has also been productive in the last couple of weeks, giving the Ducks two lines the Leafs will have to account for. Babcock has control of the matchups at home ice, so one would imagine that Nazem Kadri will take the brunt of the Getzlaf matchup and Matthews will see significant time against Ryan Kesler, leaving the JVR – Nylander – Marner line with more of a sheltered scoring deployment.

– Frederik Andersen’s first game against his old side also comes at a good time, with Andersen undefeated in regulation in his last four having allowed two or fewer in each. Andesen is sporting a .940 save percentage in the month of December.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

 

StatAnhTor
Points3731
Record %0.5780.517
Home Winning %0.6790.625
Away Winning %0.4710.393
Shootout Winning %0.50
Goal Differential Per Game0.03-0.03
Shot Differential Per Game1.061.57
Hits Per Game25.326.1
PIM Per Game1210.8
Opponent PIM Per Game12.211.8
Goals Per Game2.812.83
Even Strength Goals Per Game1.942.23
Power Play Goals Per Game0.780.57
Shots Per Game3033.9
Shots Per Goal10.712
Team Shooting %0.0940.084
Power Play %0.2430.183
Goals Against Per Game2.782.87
ES Goals Against Per Game2.032.23
PP Goals Against Per Game0.660.53
Shots Against Per Game28.9432.33
Shots Against Per Goal10.411.28
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0960.089
Penalty Kill %0.8090.832
Save %0.9040.911
Goals Against Average2.762.82
Shutouts10
Opponent Save %0.9060.916
Opponent Goals Against Average2.792.79
Opponent Shutouts22

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov  – Nazem Kadri – Nikita Soshnikov
van Riemsdyk – William Nylander – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Josh Leivo

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Scratched: Frank Corrado
Injured: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith, Tyler Bozak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Jhonas Enroth

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forwards

Rickard Rakell – Ryan Getzlaf – Corey Perry
Andrew Cogliano – Ryan Kesler – Jakob Silfverberg
Nick Ritchie – Antoine Vermette – Ondrej Kase
Joseph Cramarossa – Stefan Noesen – Logan Shaw

Defencemen

Cam Fowler – Sami Vatanen
Hampus Lindholm – Josh Manson
Shea Theodore – Kevin Bieksa

Starter: John Gibson (Confirmed)
Backup: Jonathan Bernier

