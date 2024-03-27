Advertisement
In this week’s edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ ugly loss to New Jersey, the balance between Cup expectations and developmental goals, and a new approach to line configuration/matchup game versus Florida or Boston in the playoffs.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon
Episode Topics
- The major takeaways from the Maple Leafs‘ 1-2-1 week after losses to Carolina and New Jersey, including the “gifts” they’re giving to the opposition this season (1:20)
- Sheldon Keefe’s critical assessment of the team’s “immaturity” vs. New Jersey and the impact of missing key veterans from the lineup (6:50)
- Has Sheldon Keefe coached well under difficult circumstances, or has he failed to bring the team to the next level and eliminate familiar problems from the past? (18:45)
- What is the right balance between Cup expectations and the important developmental goals of this Leafs team (McMann, Benoit, Knies, Robertson, Holmberg, Woll)? (30:50)
- Does the urgency for Keefe to win playoff rounds in his sixth season affect his decision-making about veterans vs. inexperienced options? (48:30)
- Marveling at the Conor Timmins experience (54:45)
- The argument for a different approach to the matchup game vs. Florida and Boston than past playoffs (1:01:00)