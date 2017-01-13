Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #40 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Alec Brownscombe
-
0
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 8: Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his game-winning goal against Lee Stempniak #12 of the New York Rangers during NHL action at the Air Canada Centre November 8, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Abelimages/Getty Images)
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8, 21st in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-1, 7th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Madison Square Garden
Watch: TSN4

Game Day Notes

– Mike Babcock has indicated that Curtis McElhinney will start one of these next two games. Which one should he start is the question. On the one hand, the Rangers are the highest scoring team in the league and lit McElhinney up for five goals less than a week ago. On the other, the Leafs play the Senators in a back-to-back situation tomorrow with two important divisional points on the line. With something to prove in his Leafs debut against the team that got to him last time, McElhinney would certainly be hungry, and he’d have a rested team in front of him as opposed to a tired one tomorrow. The Senators do not play tonight and are waiting in Ottawa after beating Pittsburgh in a good win on Thursday night.

All that said, indications are that Frederik Andersen will get tonight’s start according to Paul Hendrick. If the Leafs win tonight, how strong will Babcock’s temptation be to roll Andersen out again?

– Both teams are coming off of bye weeks, which could mean some early rust, but this is a fun matchup on paper. Both teams are deep, skilled and fast up front and like to open games up (and both will utilize the long bomb breakout to do so, as Anthony mentioned in his excellent piece yesterday). Like how we used to talk about ‘heavy’ Western Conference hockey all the time, this is now the archetype of the modern Eastern matchup — lots of speed and skill.

Advertisement

– Further to the point about how explosive both of these teams can be: This is a meeting of the league’s third (NYR) and sixth-best (TOR) powerplays and the first (NYR) and sixth-best (TOR) overall offenses with the first and sixth-best shooting team-wide shooting percentages at five on five. The numbers suggest the Rangers have benefited from more luck in producing those offensive results, however. They are shooting 10.04% at 5v5 after no team shot better than 9% in 2015-16 (the Rangers led the league last season as well but at 8.95%). The last time a team shot above 10% at even strength come the end of the year: The Maple Leafs in the shortened season of 2012-13. Like the Leafs of that lockout year, the Rangers generate a lot off the rush — and rush shots produce a higher shooting percentage than cycle shots — but it’s very difficult to sustain this pace over a full schedule as the games tighten up.

The Rangers are generating just 51.4 unblocked shot attempts per game (24th in the NHL) compared to the Leafs’ 60.1 (2nd in the NHL). Both teams give up a lot — 59.8 against per game for the Leafs (28th), 56.7 against for the Rangers (24th). That makes the Rangers a bottom-five possession team by CF%.

– The Leafs appear to have the edge at evens but will need to stay out of the box knowing the danger presented by the Rangers powerplay. It’s not been a major issue during the season as a whole — the Leafs take 3.7 minor penalties a game, which is 12th most in the NHL — but of late it has been, with 56 minor penalties taken in the last dozen games (4.7 per game).

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorNYR
Points4457
Record %0.5640.679
Home Winning %0.5790.625
Away Winning %0.5260.7
Shootout Winning %0.1670.667
Goal Differential Per Game0.210.9
Shot Differential Per Game0.560.05
Hits Per Game24.520.8
PIM Per Game11.66.8
Opponent PIM Per Game12.17.8
Goals Per Game3.053.43
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.282.62
Power Play Goals Per Game0.720.69
Shots Per Game33.229.2
Shots Per Goal10.98.5
Team Shooting %0.0920.118
Power Play %0.2240.232
Goals Against Per Game2.852.52
ES Goals Against Per Game2.212.02
PP Goals Against Per Game0.560.48
Shots Against Per Game32.5929.14
Shots Against Per Goal11.4511.55
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0870.087
Penalty Kill %0.8360.831
Save %0.9130.913
Goals Against Average2.792.51
Shutouts14
Opponent Save %0.9080.883
Opponent Goals Against Average33.41
Opponent Shutouts21

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Expected)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider – Derek Stepan – Mats Zuccarello
Michael Grabner – Kevin Hayes – J.T. Miller
Jimmy Vesey – Oscar Lindberg – Rick Nash
Pavel Buchnevich – Brandon Pirri – Jesper Fast

Defencemen

Ryan McDonagh – Brady Skjei
Nick Holden – Dan Girardi
Adam Clendening – Kevin Klein

Goaltenders

Starter: Henrik Lundqvist (Confirmed)
Backup: Antti Raanta

Advertisement
Previous articleLeafs Notebook – January 13
Alec Brownscombe
http://twitter.com/MapleLeafsHS
Alec Brownscombe is the founder of MapleLeafsHotStove.com, where he has written daily about the Leafs since September of 2008. He was also the editor of the 2009-13 Maple Leafs Annual magazines. You can contact him at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR