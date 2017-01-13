Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #40 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8, 21st in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-1, 7th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Watch: TSN4

Game Day Notes

– Mike Babcock has indicated that Curtis McElhinney will start one of these next two games. Which one should he start is the question. On the one hand, the Rangers are the highest scoring team in the league and lit McElhinney up for five goals less than a week ago. On the other, the Leafs play the Senators in a back-to-back situation tomorrow with two important divisional points on the line. With something to prove in his Leafs debut against the team that got to him last time, McElhinney would certainly be hungry, and he’d have a rested team in front of him as opposed to a tired one tomorrow. The Senators do not play tonight and are waiting in Ottawa after beating Pittsburgh in a good win on Thursday night.

All that said, indications are that Frederik Andersen will get tonight’s start according to Paul Hendrick. If the Leafs win tonight, how strong will Babcock’s temptation be to roll Andersen out again?

– Both teams are coming off of bye weeks, which could mean some early rust, but this is a fun matchup on paper. Both teams are deep, skilled and fast up front and like to open games up (and both will utilize the long bomb breakout to do so, as Anthony mentioned in his excellent piece yesterday). Like how we used to talk about ‘heavy’ Western Conference hockey all the time, this is now the archetype of the modern Eastern matchup — lots of speed and skill.

– Further to the point about how explosive both of these teams can be: This is a meeting of the league’s third (NYR) and sixth-best (TOR) powerplays and the first (NYR) and sixth-best (TOR) overall offenses with the first and sixth-best shooting team-wide shooting percentages at five on five. The numbers suggest the Rangers have benefited from more luck in producing those offensive results, however. They are shooting 10.04% at 5v5 after no team shot better than 9% in 2015-16 (the Rangers led the league last season as well but at 8.95%). The last time a team shot above 10% at even strength come the end of the year: The Maple Leafs in the shortened season of 2012-13. Like the Leafs of that lockout year, the Rangers generate a lot off the rush — and rush shots produce a higher shooting percentage than cycle shots — but it’s very difficult to sustain this pace over a full schedule as the games tighten up.

The Rangers are generating just 51.4 unblocked shot attempts per game (24th in the NHL) compared to the Leafs’ 60.1 (2nd in the NHL). Both teams give up a lot — 59.8 against per game for the Leafs (28th), 56.7 against for the Rangers (24th). That makes the Rangers a bottom-five possession team by CF%.

– The Leafs appear to have the edge at evens but will need to stay out of the box knowing the danger presented by the Rangers powerplay. It’s not been a major issue during the season as a whole — the Leafs take 3.7 minor penalties a game, which is 12th most in the NHL — but of late it has been, with 56 minor penalties taken in the last dozen games (4.7 per game).

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Tor NYR Points 44 57 Record % 0.564 0.679 Home Winning % 0.579 0.625 Away Winning % 0.526 0.7 Shootout Winning % 0.167 0.667 Goal Differential Per Game 0.21 0.9 Shot Differential Per Game 0.56 0.05 Hits Per Game 24.5 20.8 PIM Per Game 11.6 6.8 Opponent PIM Per Game 12.1 7.8 Goals Per Game 3.05 3.43 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.28 2.62 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.72 0.69 Shots Per Game 33.2 29.2 Shots Per Goal 10.9 8.5 Team Shooting % 0.092 0.118 Power Play % 0.224 0.232 Goals Against Per Game 2.85 2.52 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.21 2.02 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.56 0.48 Shots Against Per Game 32.59 29.14 Shots Against Per Goal 11.45 11.55 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.087 0.087 Penalty Kill % 0.836 0.831 Save % 0.913 0.913 Goals Against Average 2.79 2.51 Shutouts 1 4 Opponent Save % 0.908 0.883 Opponent Goals Against Average 3 3.41 Opponent Shutouts 2 1

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Expected)

Backup: Curtis McElhinney



Scratched: Josh Leivo

Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider – Derek Stepan – Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner – Kevin Hayes – J.T. Miller

Jimmy Vesey – Oscar Lindberg – Rick Nash

Pavel Buchnevich – Brandon Pirri – Jesper Fast

Defencemen

Ryan McDonagh – Brady Skjei

Nick Holden – Dan Girardi

Adam Clendening – Kevin Klein

Goaltenders

Starter: Henrik Lundqvist (Confirmed)

Backup: Antti Raanta