Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #41 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 17th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 13th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Watch: CBC
Winners of seven of their last ten and scorers of 39 goals over that span, the Toronto Maple Leafs can pull into a tie for the third divisional playoff spot with a win in regulation over the Ottawa Senators at the Auston Matthews Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Matchup Stats
|Stat
|Tor
|Ott
|Points
|44
|48
|Record %
|0.564
|0.6
|Home Winning %
|0.579
|0.636
|Away Winning %
|0.526
|0.467
|Shootout Winning %
|0.167
|0.75
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.21
|-0.05
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0.56
|-1.7
|Hits Per Game
|24.5
|26.4
|PIM Per Game
|11.6
|10.8
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|12.1
|10.2
|Goals Per Game
|3.05
|2.5
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.28
|1.88
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.72
|0.55
|Shots Per Game
|33.2
|28.7
|Shots Per Goal
|10.9
|11.5
|Team Shooting %
|0.092
|0.087
|Power Play %
|0.224
|0.172
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.85
|2.55
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.21
|1.95
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.56
|0.55
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.59
|30.38
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.45
|11.91
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.087
|0.084
|Penalty Kill %
|0.836
|0.833
|Save %
|0.913
|0.916
|Goals Against Average
|2.79
|2.51
|Shutouts
|1
|5
|Opponent Save %
|0.908
|0.913
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3
|2.47
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|1
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Expected)
Backup: Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)
Ottawa Senators Projected Lines
Forwards
Zack Smith – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone
Mike Hoffman – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Tom Pyatt
Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan
Chris Kelly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil
Defencemen
Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
Starter: Mike Condon (Expected)
Backup: Matt O’Connor