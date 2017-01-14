Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #41 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 17th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 13th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Watch: CBC

Winners of seven of their last ten and scorers of 39 goals over that span, the Toronto Maple Leafs can pull into a tie for the third divisional playoff spot with a win in regulation over the Ottawa Senators at the Auston Matthews Centre in Kanata, Ontario.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Tor Ott Points 44 48 Record % 0.564 0.6 Home Winning % 0.579 0.636 Away Winning % 0.526 0.467 Shootout Winning % 0.167 0.75 Goal Differential Per Game 0.21 -0.05 Shot Differential Per Game 0.56 -1.7 Hits Per Game 24.5 26.4 PIM Per Game 11.6 10.8 Opponent PIM Per Game 12.1 10.2 Goals Per Game 3.05 2.5 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.28 1.88 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.72 0.55 Shots Per Game 33.2 28.7 Shots Per Goal 10.9 11.5 Team Shooting % 0.092 0.087 Power Play % 0.224 0.172 Goals Against Per Game 2.85 2.55 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.21 1.95 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.56 0.55 Shots Against Per Game 32.59 30.38 Shots Against Per Goal 11.45 11.91 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.087 0.084 Penalty Kill % 0.836 0.833 Save % 0.913 0.916 Goals Against Average 2.79 2.51 Shutouts 1 5 Opponent Save % 0.908 0.913 Opponent Goals Against Average 3 2.47 Opponent Shutouts 2 1

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Expected)

Backup: Frederik Andersen



Scratched: Josh Leivo

Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

Zack Smith – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Chris Kelly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Defencemen

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter: Mike Condon (Expected)

Backup: Matt O’Connor