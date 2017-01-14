Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #41 Preview & Projected Lines

Nazem Kadri
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 10: Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck as Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators defends during NHL game action October 10, 2015 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 17th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 13th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Watch: CBC

Winners of seven of their last ten and scorers of 39 goals over that span, the Toronto Maple Leafs can pull into a tie for the third divisional playoff spot with a win in regulation over the Ottawa Senators at the Auston Matthews Centre in Kanata, Ontario.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorOtt
Points4448
Record %0.5640.6
Home Winning %0.5790.636
Away Winning %0.5260.467
Shootout Winning %0.1670.75
Goal Differential Per Game0.21-0.05
Shot Differential Per Game0.56-1.7
Hits Per Game24.526.4
PIM Per Game11.610.8
Opponent PIM Per Game12.110.2
Goals Per Game3.052.5
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.281.88
Power Play Goals Per Game0.720.55
Shots Per Game33.228.7
Shots Per Goal10.911.5
Team Shooting %0.0920.087
Power Play %0.2240.172
Goals Against Per Game2.852.55
ES Goals Against Per Game2.211.95
PP Goals Against Per Game0.560.55
Shots Against Per Game32.5930.38
Shots Against Per Goal11.4511.91
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0870.084
Penalty Kill %0.8360.833
Save %0.9130.916
Goals Against Average2.792.51
Shutouts15
Opponent Save %0.9080.913
Opponent Goals Against Average32.47
Opponent Shutouts21

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Expected)
Backup: Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

Zack Smith – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone
Mike Hoffman – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Tom Pyatt
Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan
Chris Kelly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Defencemen

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter: Mike Condon (Expected)
Backup: Matt O’Connor

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

