Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #43 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8, 14th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-16-1, 8th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST

Arena: Air Canada Centre

Watch: TSN4

After beating New York 4-2 six days ago at Madison Square Garden, the Maple Leafs host a slumping but high-scoring Rangers team backstopped by a struggling Henrik Lundqvist (.843 save percentage over his last eight games). Since the last time the two teams met, the Rangers have benefitted from the return of Mika Zibenajed (two goals in his first game back from injury, 17 points in 20 games overall) and the Leafs have lost top-pairing mainstay Morgan Rielly to a short-term injury. The Leafs enter winners of nine of their last 11, having scored a resounding 43 goals over that span.

Jake Gardiner will join Nikita Zaitsev on the Leafs’ top pair in Rielly’s place, while Frank Corrado enters the lineup for his second NHL appearance of the season.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Advertisement



Stat NYR Tor Points 57 50 Record % 0.633 0.595 Home Winning % 0.568 0.6 Away Winning % 0.667 0.571 Shootout Winning % 0.667 0.167 Goal Differential Per Game 0.76 0.31 Shot Differential Per Game 0.47 0.19 Hits Per Game 20.9 24.6 PIM Per Game 7 11.2 Opponent PIM Per Game 8.3 11.5 Goals Per Game 3.47 3.12 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.64 2.31 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.69 0.76 Shots Per Game 29.7 32.8 Shots Per Goal 8.6 10.5 Team Shooting % 0.117 0.095 Power Play % 0.228 0.244 Goals Against Per Game 2.71 2.81 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.18 2.21 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.51 0.52 Shots Against Per Game 29.2 32.64 Shots Against Per Goal 10.77 11.62 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.093 0.086 Penalty Kill % 0.816 0.845 Save % 0.907 0.914 Goals Against Average 2.7 2.76 Shutouts 4 1 Opponent Save % 0.883 0.905 Opponent Goals Against Average 3.45 3.07 Opponent Shutouts 1 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Frank Corrado – Connor Carrick

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Curtis McElhinney



Scratched: Josh Leivo

Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body)

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider – Derek Stepan – Mats Zuccarello

Pavel Buchnevich – Mika Zibenajed – J.T. Miller

Michael Grabner – Kevin Hayes – Rick Nash

Jimmy Vesey – Oscar Lindberg – Brandon Pirri

Defencemen

Ryan McDonagh – Dan Girardi

Nick Holden – Kevin Klein

Brady Skjei – Adam Clendening

Goaltenders

Starter: Henrik Lundqvist (Confirmed)

Backup: Magnus Hellberg

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock