Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #43 Preview & Projected Lines

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 8: Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for the puck against Martin St. Louis #26 of the New York Rangers during NHL action at the Air Canada Centre November 8, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Abelimages/Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8, 14th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (28-16-1, 8th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN4

After beating New York 4-2 six days ago at Madison Square Garden, the Maple Leafs host a slumping but high-scoring Rangers team backstopped by a struggling Henrik Lundqvist (.843 save percentage over his last eight games). Since the last time the two teams met, the Rangers have benefitted from the return of Mika Zibenajed (two goals in his first game back from injury, 17 points in 20 games overall) and the Leafs have lost top-pairing mainstay Morgan Rielly to a short-term injury. The Leafs enter winners of nine of their last 11, having scored a resounding 43 goals over that span.

Jake Gardiner will join Nikita Zaitsev on the Leafs’ top pair in Rielly’s place, while Frank Corrado enters the lineup for his second NHL appearance of the season.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatNYRTor
Points5750
Record %0.6330.595
Home Winning %0.5680.6
Away Winning %0.6670.571
Shootout Winning %0.6670.167
Goal Differential Per Game0.760.31
Shot Differential Per Game0.470.19
Hits Per Game20.924.6
PIM Per Game711.2
Opponent PIM Per Game8.311.5
Goals Per Game3.473.12
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.642.31
Power Play Goals Per Game0.690.76
Shots Per Game29.732.8
Shots Per Goal8.610.5
Team Shooting %0.1170.095
Power Play %0.2280.244
Goals Against Per Game2.712.81
ES Goals Against Per Game2.182.21
PP Goals Against Per Game0.510.52
Shots Against Per Game29.232.64
Shots Against Per Goal10.7711.62
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0930.086
Penalty Kill %0.8160.845
Save %0.9070.914
Goals Against Average2.72.76
Shutouts41
Opponent Save %0.8830.905
Opponent Goals Against Average3.453.07
Opponent Shutouts12

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Frank Corrado – Connor Carrick

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body)

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider – Derek Stepan – Mats Zuccarello
Pavel Buchnevich  – Mika Zibenajed – J.T. Miller
Michael Grabner – Kevin Hayes – Rick Nash
Jimmy Vesey – Oscar Lindberg – Brandon Pirri

Defencemen

Ryan McDonagh – Dan Girardi
Nick Holden – Kevin Klein
Brady Skjei – Adam Clendening

Goaltenders

Starter: Henrik Lundqvist (Confirmed)
Backup: Magnus Hellberg

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

