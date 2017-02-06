Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders – Game #51 Preview & Projected Lines

Photo: NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9, 16th in NHL) vs. New York Islanders (22-18-10, 21st in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Barclays Center
Watch: Sportsnet

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorNYI
Points5754
Record %0.570.54
Home Winning %0.5870.633
Away Winning %0.5390.368
Shootout Winning %0.1430.25
Goal Differential Per Game0.220.02
Shot Differential Per Game0.08-1.7
Hits Per Game24.524.7
PIM Per Game10.78.4
Opponent PIM Per Game10.98.2
Goals Per Game3.082.92
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.282.4
Power Play Goals Per Game0.720.46
Shots Per Game32.330.8
Shots Per Goal10.510.5
Team Shooting %0.0950.095
Power Play %0.2350.155
Goals Against Per Game2.862.9
ES Goals Against Per Game2.242.28
PP Goals Against Per Game0.540.56
Shots Against Per Game32.2632.48
Shots Against Per Goal11.2811.2
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0890.089
Penalty Kill %0.8370.81
Save %0.9110.911
Goals Against Average2.822.86
Shutouts33
Opponent Save %0.9050.905
Opponent Goals Against Average3.032.88
Opponent Shutouts21

Who’s Hot

  • Mitch Marner: five points (two goals, three assists) during three-game points streak
  • James van Riemsdyk: four points (two goals, two assists) during three-game points streak
  • Tyler Bozak: three points (one goal, two assists) during three-game points streak
  • William Nylander: three goals in Toronto’s 6-5 win on Saturday
  • Auston Matthews: three assists in Toronto’s 6-5 win on Saturday
  • John Tavares: 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in last nine games
  • Josh Bailey: four goals in last five games
  • Ryan Strome: four points (one goal, three assists) during three-game points streak
  • Brock Nelson: three points (one goal, two assists) during three-game points streak
  • Anders Lee: four goals (one goal and three assists) in last two games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Advertisement

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Martin Marincin – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Projected)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Matt Hunwick, Alexey Marchenko

New York Islanders Projected Lines

Forwards

Anders Lee – John Tavares – Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Ryan Strome
Andrew Ladd – Alan Quine – Jason Chimera
Nikolai Kulemin – Casey Cizikas – Shane Prince

Defencemen

Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk
Calvin de Haan – Dennis Seidenberg
Thomas Hickey – Adam Pelech

Goaltenders

Starter: Thomas Greiss (Confirmed)
Backup: Jean-Francois Berube

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Stephen Gionta
Injured: Travis Hamonic (knee), Cal Clutterbuck (lower body)

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

