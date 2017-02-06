Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders – Game #51 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9, 16th in NHL) vs. New York Islanders (22-18-10, 21st in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Barclays Center
Watch: Sportsnet
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|NYI
|Points
|57
|54
|Record %
|0.57
|0.54
|Home Winning %
|0.587
|0.633
|Away Winning %
|0.539
|0.368
|Shootout Winning %
|0.143
|0.25
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.22
|0.02
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0.08
|-1.7
|Hits Per Game
|24.5
|24.7
|PIM Per Game
|10.7
|8.4
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|10.9
|8.2
|Goals Per Game
|3.08
|2.92
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.28
|2.4
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.72
|0.46
|Shots Per Game
|32.3
|30.8
|Shots Per Goal
|10.5
|10.5
|Team Shooting %
|0.095
|0.095
|Power Play %
|0.235
|0.155
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.86
|2.9
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.24
|2.28
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.54
|0.56
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.26
|32.48
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.28
|11.2
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.089
|0.089
|Penalty Kill %
|0.837
|0.81
|Save %
|0.911
|0.911
|Goals Against Average
|2.82
|2.86
|Shutouts
|3
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.905
|0.905
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3.03
|2.88
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|1
Who’s Hot
- Mitch Marner: five points (two goals, three assists) during three-game points streak
- James van Riemsdyk: four points (two goals, two assists) during three-game points streak
- Tyler Bozak: three points (one goal, two assists) during three-game points streak
- William Nylander: three goals in Toronto’s 6-5 win on Saturday
- Auston Matthews: three assists in Toronto’s 6-5 win on Saturday
- John Tavares: 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in last nine games
- Josh Bailey: four goals in last five games
- Ryan Strome: four points (one goal, three assists) during three-game points streak
- Brock Nelson: three points (one goal, two assists) during three-game points streak
- Anders Lee: four goals (one goal and three assists) in last two games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Martin Marincin – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Projected)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Josh Leivo, Matt Hunwick, Alexey Marchenko
New York Islanders Projected Lines
Forwards
Anders Lee – John Tavares – Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Ryan Strome
Andrew Ladd – Alan Quine – Jason Chimera
Nikolai Kulemin – Casey Cizikas – Shane Prince
Defencemen
Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk
Calvin de Haan – Dennis Seidenberg
Thomas Hickey – Adam Pelech
Goaltenders
Starter: Thomas Greiss (Confirmed)
Backup: Jean-Francois Berube
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Stephen Gionta
Injured: Travis Hamonic (knee), Cal Clutterbuck (lower body)