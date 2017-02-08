Special teams proved the difference in another important victory for the Toronto Marlies over a divisional rival.

The Comets were looking to break a four-game losing streak and leapfrog Toronto in the standings, while the Marlies were looking to move into a tie for third in the North Division with a win on Tuesday night.

First Period

The visiting Comets were easily the better team throughout the first period.

Jordan Subban — who has enjoyed personal success against the Marlies this season with six points in four meetings — was allowed to cruise into the right circle unchallenged two and a half minutes into the game. Garret Sparks was alert to the danger and came up with an excellent save, but Toronto appeared flustered early.

Just 30 seconds later, Viktor Loov gifted the puck to Alexandre Grenier in the middle of the Marlies zone. Grenier chose to pass instead of shoot and the opportunity went begging.

Toronto didn’t test Richard Bachman until the seven-minute mark in of the first period, when Frederik Gauthier won a battle along the boards and centered the puck to Rich Clune.

Subban really should have opened the scoring as the period headed toward the midway point. Sparks was caught scrambling and out of position but Utica’s defenseman failed to hit the target with an empty net to aim at.

The Comets finally grabbed a deserved lead on the first powerplay of the game. Toronto was unable to scramble the puck clear with Sparks floundering, and Darren Archibald was on hand to put home the loose puck.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead right after; Borna Rendulic was the recipient of a giveaway in the Marlies zone, but he sent his shot wide from the high slot.

Toronto’s penalty kill went back to work with six minutes to go in the first, but this time they were able to shut Utica down and almost score shorthanded through a Byron Froese effort from the slot.

The Marlies then tied the game up on a late first-period powerplay. After a spell of concerted pressure, Froese sent a backhand feed to Andreas Johnsson in the slot. A redirection off of Kerby Rychel’s skate at the side of the net left a loose puck in the crease and a quick reaction from Rychel saw him poke it past a sprawling Bachman to tie the game.

Second Period

Sheldon Keefe wouldn’t have been impressed by his team’s work ethic or puck management in the first 20 minutes. Whatever message was sent, it had the desired effect as Toronto responded just 63 seconds into the middle frame.

Andrew Campbell started the play off by winning a prolonged battle on the left wall to keep the puck in the Comets zone before sending it around behind the net. Seth Griffith and Trevor Moore battled down low before the latter found some space to tee up Froese in the slot, whose one-time shot beat Bachman.

Goal scoring opportunities were at a premium for both teams after that with neither side able to generate sustained possession in the offensive zone.

A rush from Moore beginning at centre ice saw him beat two defenders but his backhand effort was turned aside by Bachman. Tony Cameranesi was the next to try his luck, but after stealing possession, his shot on the turn whistled past the far post.

The lone penalty of the second period went to Loov with five minutes remaining. Toronto’s PK stood firm once more and Cameranesi was denied by Bachman on a shorthanded rush.

After a solid effort in the middle frame, it was frustrating to watch Toronto gift their opponent a tying goal with 57 seconds remaining. Andrew Nielsen turned the puck over at his own blue line and then lost his stick as Utica pressed and moved the puck around with purpose. Unable to close down on Michael Carcone, Nielsen could only watch as the pass went by him and found Colby Robak sneaking into the left circle. The Comets defenseman made no mistake with an excellent one-time shot for his third goal of the season.

Third Period

A misplay from Travis Dermott just 30 seconds into the period almost cost his team but Sparks pulled off a wonderful save to bail out the rookie defenseman.

Playing his first game since clearing waivers, Frank Corrado was sent to the box for tripping at the two-minute mark. Grenier missed one excellent chance from the slot, but Toronto’s penalty kill was again excellent otherwise. They created two shorthanded breakaways in the process — Johnsson fired high before Gauthier’s effort forced a sharp glove save out of Bachman.

A fifth penalty of the game for the home team, this time for too many men, offered the Comets a chance to take the lead as the midway point of the period approached. By this time Toronto’s penalty killers were clearly in the heads of Utica’s powerplay units, with the visitors generating nothing of note. It must have been deflating for the Comets bench, which had to fear the worst when the Marlies were awarded just their second powerplay of the game only 60 seconds later.

A piece of magic from Kerby Rychel produced the game-winner. From the left side, the winger drove to the net and made his way past Utica’s four skaters before finishing with aplomb from the slot. Utica’s penalty killers had unwisely backed off but take nothing away from a brilliant individual effort by a player full of confidence right now.

Toronto played a solid, responsible brand of hockey for remaining seven minutes. The road team went for broke with 1:50 to play, pulling Bachman from net, but they rarely tested Sparks. Toronto’s goaltender faced just eight shots in the third period as Utica were kept to the outside and shooting lanes were limited.

With 20 seconds left, one of many good defensive plays from the ultra-reliable Gauthier helped clear the zone and allowed Rich Clune to skate away all alone before sliding the puck home into the empty cage to seal the victory.

A crucial two points creates separation between Toronto and Utica and also means the Marlies have leapfrogged over St. John’s IceCaps into third place in the North Division by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Post Games Notes

– Toronto was outshot 31-25 but still managed to pull out the victory. Their record now improves to 4-10-1-1 when allowing more shots than they take.

– The Marlies have faced divisional opponents in each of their last six games and are 5-1-0-0 during that stretch.

– Toronto’s powerplay was a perfect two for two while the penalty kill went four for five.

– The Marlies improved to 4-1-0 in the season series with the Comets, with all four victories coming on home ice. The remaining three games will take place in Utica.

– A pair of goals for Kerby Rychel takes his season tally to 11. He has four points in his last two games and 30 overall on the season.

– Byron Froese notched his 20th goal of the season, eight of which have come in his last 14 games.

– A fourth multi-point effort for Seth Griffith extends his points streak to eight since arriving in Toronto.

– Andreas Johnsson helped himself to a pair of assists and now has five points in as many games.

Game Highlights

Post-Game: Sheldon Keefe