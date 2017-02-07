Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars – Game #52 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-10, t-13th in NHL) vs. Dallas Stars (21-22-10, t-25th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN4
Matchup Stats
|Stat
|Dal
|Tor
|Points
|52
|58
|Record %
|0.491
|0.569
|Home Winning %
|0.586
|0.587
|Away Winning %
|0.375
|0.537
|Shootout Winning %
|0
|0.143
|Goal Differential Per Game
|-0.4
|0.2
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-0.13
|0.04
|Hits Per Game
|19.8
|24.5
|PIM Per Game
|10.9
|10.5
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|10.4
|10.8
|Goals Per Game
|2.77
|3.12
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.11
|2.31
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.6
|0.71
|Shots Per Game
|30.4
|32.3
|Shots Per Goal
|10.9
|10.4
|Team Shooting %
|0.091
|0.096
|Power Play %
|0.178
|0.234
|Goals Against Per Game
|3.17
|2.92
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.13
|2.31
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.89
|0.53
|Shots Against Per Game
|30.49
|32.29
|Shots Against Per Goal
|9.62
|11.05
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.104
|0.091
|Penalty Kill %
|0.731
|0.838
|Save %
|0.896
|0.91
|Goals Against Average
|3.15
|2.87
|Shutouts
|1
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.909
|0.904
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.75
|3.07
|Opponent Shutouts
|5
|2
Who’s Hot
- Mitch Marner: six points (three goals, three assists) during four-game points streak and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in last 13 games
- Tyler Bozak: four points (one goal, three assists) during four-game points streak and 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in last 15 games
- William Nylander: four goals in last two games
- Auston Matthews: four points (one goal, three assists) in last two games
- Nazem Kadri: 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in last 15 games
- James van Riemsdyk: 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in last 17 games
- Jamie Benn: eight points (five goals, three assists) during six-game points streak
- John Klingberg: five points (one goal, four assists) during four-game points streak
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Confirmed)
Backup: Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Dallas Stars Projected Lines
Forwards
Jamie Benn – Cody Eakin – Patrick Eaves
Antoine Roussel – Tyler Seguin – Brett Ritchie
Devin Shore – Radek Faksa – Patrick Sharp
Jiri Hudler – Adam Cracknell – Lauri Korpikoski
Defencemen
Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Dan Hamhuis – Patrik Nemeth
Jordie Benn – Stephen Johns
Goaltenders
Starter: Antti Niemi (Projected)
Backup: Kari Lehtonen
Scratched: Julius Honka, Curtis McKenzie
Injured: Jason Spezza (upper body), Jamie Oleksiak (hand), Mattias Janmark (knee), Ales Hemsky (hip)
Game Day: Mike Babcock
Babcock: "We get dancing around and life is great, we think we’re the ‘80s Oilers, and then it's bang-bang-bang" https://t.co/nAJsLRkrj2
