Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars – Game #52 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 23: Tyler Bozak #42 of the Toronto Maple Leafs takes a faceoff against Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on January 23, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-10, t-13th in NHL) vs. Dallas Stars (21-22-10, t-25th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN4

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatDalTor
Points5258
Record %0.4910.569
Home Winning %0.5860.587
Away Winning %0.3750.537
Shootout Winning %00.143
Goal Differential Per Game-0.40.2
Shot Differential Per Game-0.130.04
Hits Per Game19.824.5
PIM Per Game10.910.5
Opponent PIM Per Game10.410.8
Goals Per Game2.773.12
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.112.31
Power Play Goals Per Game0.60.71
Shots Per Game30.432.3
Shots Per Goal10.910.4
Team Shooting %0.0910.096
Power Play %0.1780.234
Goals Against Per Game3.172.92
ES Goals Against Per Game2.132.31
PP Goals Against Per Game0.890.53
Shots Against Per Game30.4932.29
Shots Against Per Goal9.6211.05
Opp. Team Shooting %0.1040.091
Penalty Kill %0.7310.838
Save %0.8960.91
Goals Against Average3.152.87
Shutouts13
Opponent Save %0.9090.904
Opponent Goals Against Average2.753.07
Opponent Shutouts52

Who’s Hot

  • Mitch Marner: six points (three goals, three assists) during four-game points streak and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in last 13 games
  • Tyler Bozak: four points (one goal, three assists) during four-game points streak and 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in last 15 games
  • William Nylander: four goals in last two games
  • Auston Matthews: four points (one goal, three assists) in last two games
  • Nazem Kadri: 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in last 15 games
  • James van Riemsdyk: 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in last 17 games
  • Jamie Benn: eight points (five goals, three assists) during six-game points streak
  • John Klingberg: five points (one goal, four assists) during four-game points streak

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Confirmed)
Backup: Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko

Dallas Stars Projected Lines

Forwards

Jamie Benn – Cody Eakin – Patrick Eaves
Antoine Roussel – Tyler Seguin – Brett Ritchie
Devin Shore – Radek Faksa – Patrick Sharp
Jiri Hudler – Adam Cracknell – Lauri Korpikoski

Defencemen

Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Dan Hamhuis – Patrik Nemeth
Jordie Benn – Stephen Johns

Goaltenders

Starter: Antti Niemi (Projected)
Backup: Kari Lehtonen

Scratched: Julius Honka, Curtis McKenzie
Injured: Jason Spezza (upper body), Jamie Oleksiak (hand), Mattias Janmark (knee), Ales Hemsky (hip)

Game Day: Mike Babcock

