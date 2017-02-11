Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres – Game #54 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-11, t-12th in NHL) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-22-10, 24th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: CBC
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Buf
|Tor
|Points
|54
|61
|Record %
|0.5
|0.575
|Home Winning %
|0.56
|0.6
|Away Winning %
|0.429
|0.537
|Shootout Winning %
|0.167
|0.143
|Goal Differential Per Game
|-0.31
|0.21
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-4.2
|-0.23
|Hits Per Game
|23.8
|24.6
|PIM Per Game
|8.8
|10.3
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|9.2
|10.6
|Goals Per Game
|2.44
|3.08
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|1.72
|2.28
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.7
|0.7
|Shots Per Game
|29.8
|32.4
|Shots Per Goal
|12.2
|10.5
|Team Shooting %
|0.082
|0.095
|Power Play %
|0.233
|0.231
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.76
|2.87
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|1.96
|2.26
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.78
|0.53
|Shots Against Per Game
|34
|32.58
|Shots Against Per Goal
|12.32
|11.36
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.081
|0.088
|Penalty Kill %
|0.738
|0.837
|Save %
|0.919
|0.912
|Goals Against Average
|2.72
|2.82
|Shutouts
|2
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.918
|0.905
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.41
|3.03
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Who’s Hot
- Nazem Kadri: 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in last 17 games
- Mitch Marner: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last six games
- William Nylander: five points (four goals, one assist) in last four games
- Auston Matthews: five points (two goals, three assists) in last four games
- Jack Eichel: five points (one goal, four assists) in last four games
- Kyle Okposo: four points (two goals, two assists) during four-game points streak
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach cHyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Josh Leivo
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Nikita Soshnikov (upper body)
Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines
Forwards
Justin Bailey – Ryan O’Reilly – Kyle Okposo
Sam Reinhart – Jack Eichel – Evander Kane
Marcus Foligno – Evan Rodrigues – Brian Gionta
Tyler Ennis – Derek Grant – Matt Moulson
Defencemen
Rasmus Ristolainen – Jake McCabe
Josh Gorges – Dmitry Kulikov
Justin Falk – Taylor Fedun
Goaltenders
Starter: Robin Lehner (Confirmed)
Backup: Anders Nilsson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Johan Larsson (wrist, elbow), William Carrier (knee), Zach Bogosian (rib), Zemgus Girgensons (middle body), Cody Franson (foot)