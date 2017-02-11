Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres – Game #54 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
Mar 7, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) scores his first career NHL goal in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-11, t-12th in NHL) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-22-10, 24th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: CBC

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatBufTor
Points5461
Record %0.50.575
Home Winning %0.560.6
Away Winning %0.4290.537
Shootout Winning %0.1670.143
Goal Differential Per Game-0.310.21
Shot Differential Per Game-4.2-0.23
Hits Per Game23.824.6
PIM Per Game8.810.3
Opponent PIM Per Game9.210.6
Goals Per Game2.443.08
Even Strength Goals Per Game1.722.28
Power Play Goals Per Game0.70.7
Shots Per Game29.832.4
Shots Per Goal12.210.5
Team Shooting %0.0820.095
Power Play %0.2330.231
Goals Against Per Game2.762.87
ES Goals Against Per Game1.962.26
PP Goals Against Per Game0.780.53
Shots Against Per Game3432.58
Shots Against Per Goal12.3211.36
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0810.088
Penalty Kill %0.7380.837
Save %0.9190.912
Goals Against Average2.722.82
Shutouts23
Opponent Save %0.9180.905
Opponent Goals Against Average2.413.03
Opponent Shutouts22

Who’s Hot

  • Nazem Kadri: 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in last 17 games
  • Mitch Marner: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last six games
  • William Nylander: five points (four goals, one assist) in last four games
  • Auston Matthews: five points (two goals, three assists) in last four games
  • Jack Eichel: five points (one goal, four assists) in last four games
  • Kyle Okposo: four points (two goals, two assists) during four-game points streak

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach cHyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Josh Leivo

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Nikita Soshnikov (upper body)

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines

Forwards

Justin Bailey – Ryan O’Reilly – Kyle Okposo
Sam Reinhart – Jack Eichel – Evander Kane
Marcus Foligno – Evan Rodrigues – Brian Gionta
Tyler Ennis – Derek Grant – Matt Moulson

Defencemen

Rasmus Ristolainen – Jake McCabe
Josh Gorges – Dmitry Kulikov
Justin Falk – Taylor Fedun

Goaltenders

Starter: Robin Lehner (Confirmed)
Backup: Anders Nilsson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Johan Larsson (wrist, elbow), William Carrier (knee), Zach Bogosian (rib), Zemgus Girgensons (middle body), Cody Franson (foot)

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

