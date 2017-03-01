Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Eric Fehr, Steven Oleksy, fourth round pick in 2017 for Frank Corrado

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired 31-year-old depth forward Eric Fehr, depth defenceman Steven Oleksy and a fourth round pick in 2017 from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Marlies defenceman Frank Corrado.

Once a regular 30-point contributor in Washington’s bottom six, Fehr has only played 10:55 a night on average in Pittsburgh this season and has chipped in six goals and 11 points in 52 games. His -9.7 CF% relative to teammates is worst among Penguins regulars, although he’s started 52.8% of his 5v5 shifts in the defensive zone (second-highest on the team). He can play center or wing, and has averaged 1:47/night on the penalty kill.

Fehr appears more likely to be injury depth/AHL-bound than to play regularly for the Leafs, but it remains to be seen what the team’s plans are for the player for the rest of this season and next. The Penguins needed the cap space to facilitate the acquisition of defenceman Mark Streit, while the Leafs were said to be shopping the cap space available to them through LTIR relief in order to acquire draft picks or prospects, much like they did last deadline with the Brooks Laich acquisition as part of the Daniel Winnik-for-Connor Carrick trade.

Fehr is signed for one more season at a $2 million cap hit. A buyout on Fehr would therefore cost the Leafs $667,000 for the next two seasons. The Manitoba native will be eligible for the expansion draft under the 40-70 requirement, which will help the Leafs avoid exposing a more valuable player.

The Leafs are without a third-round draft choice this year due to the compensation owed on the Lou Lamoriello/Mike Babcock hires and also dealt one of their two second-round picks in the Brian Boyle trade. Therefore, the fourth round pick acquired in the deal gives the Leafs seven picks again in 2017, but it comes at the cost of $2 million on the cap next season, or $1.05 million if Fehr is in the minors playing for the Marlies. The Leafs currently have $18 million in projected cap space for 2017-18 with 16 players under contract.

Advertisement



Unless there is a subsequent deal yet to be announced, the Leafs have essentially traded $2 million in cap space (down to $1.05 million if Fehr is with the Marlies) in order to acquire an expansion draft-eligible player as well as a fourth-round draft selection in 2017.

Oleksy, a 31-year-old right-shot defenceman, has spent the majority of his career in the AHL in the Washington and Pittsburgh organizations. He’ll be headed to the Marlies, who just lost a right-side defenceman in Frank Corrado.

The sum total of the Leafs’ deadline dealings so far amount to Brian Boyle, Eric Fehr, Steven Oleksy and a fourth round pick in exchange for a second round pick, Byron Froese and Frank Corrado.

The Leafs are now right up against the 50-contract limit with this 2-for-1 deal, which seemingly would indicate they’re not in the mix for any college/CHL undrafted free agents this Spring.