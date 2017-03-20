Mike Babcock Post Game: Leafs 4 vs. Bruins 2

Mike Babcock’s post-game comments after the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

What stood out for you tonight, Mike?

Mike Babcock: I thought they were better than us for the first ten. I thought we watched them. I thought Matthews’ line started on time. The rest of us kind of watched. We gave Marchand way too much room early, and then I thought we got more and more competitive as the game went on. I thought we played better and better. A real good win for our team, obviously. I didn’t like to give up the last goal, but a good win for our team. Played good.

Another good one-goal game against a team higher than you in the standings, and you get, as you said, a good result at the end of it.

Babcock: I don’t like how you said that. You want to try again and we’ll go [from there]? How do you want to say that?

It was a one-goal game that, you know, after Chicago…

Babcock: That’s how I live. I get up every day and the sun is there in the sky and I just think like that. I’m just one of those guys. I think like that. I think we’ve done a real good job this year of finding ways to get points and grinding. Sometimes we don’t get the two we wanted to have, but we find ways to get points on a lot of nights. Tonight was another night. We played a good team with really high-end players with good experience who can hurt you and have been in a lot of these situations. We haven’t been in a lot of them. I thought we did a good job and found a way to win.

How do you feel Carrick was in his first game?

Babcock: Really good. He was competitive, he’s smart, he moves the puck. He’s good. He’ll help us. He’ll be way better next game.