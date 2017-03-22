Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Game #72 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (33-23-15, 16th in NHL) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-18-6, 3rd in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Nationwide Arena

Watch: Sportsnet

Game Day Notes

– After regulation losses by the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs enter the game with 78.3% playoff odds, a season-high. Two points tonight would improve the Leafs’ chances to 87.4%. A regulation loss would drop the Leafs to 72%.

Of note on the out-of-town scoreboard, the Islanders are visiting the Rangers. An Islander win would decrease the Leafs’ playoff odds by 4.2%, while an Islander loss would increase the Leafs’ playoff odds by 2.8%.

The highest the Leafs can finish the night is at 90.2%, the lowest is 67.7%.

– The first time these two teams met (a 5-2 Blue Jackets win), the goalie matchup was Curtis McElhinney versus Joonas Korpisalo. It looks like it will be Frederik Andersen vs. Korpisalo in game #2, with the Blue Jackets saving Sergei Bobrovsky for the Washington Capitals tomorrow night.

– The Blue Jackets are 8-5-2 in the 15 games Sergei Bobrovsky hasn’t started this season, with Korpisalo posting a 6-3-0 and a .909 save percentage.

– Korpisalo stopped 31 of 33 saves in Columbus’ win over the Leafs in mid-February. Two point-blank saves on Leo Komarov in the first 12 minutes of the game set the stage for the Blue Jackets to score four unanswered; that put the game out of reach despite two goals from Nazem Kadri, both assisted on by Josh Leivo.

– Leivo will remain a healthy scratch tonight despite an injury to Nikita Soshnikov, with Eric Fehr expected to make his Leafs debut 22 days after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on deadline day. He’ll take Soshnikov’s place on the fourth line next to Brian Boyle and Matt Martin and is expected to play a role on the penalty kill.

– Blue Jackets lineup notes courtesy of Aaron Portzline:

The forward lines in practice drills on Tuesday suggested that veteran left wing Scott Hartnell could be a healthy scratch tonight against Toronto… Sedlak returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing a month with an oblique injury. He skated in Hartnell’s spot on the fourth line in practice… Sedlak has played only at center since the final exhibition game… As expected, Wennberg returned to practice after missing Sunday’s game with a stiff neck.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Tor Cls Points 81 100 Record % 0.57 0.704 Home Winning % 0.614 0.729 Away Winning % 0.514 0.662 Shootout Winning % 0.111 0.667 Goal Differential Per Game 0.18 0.89 Shot Differential Per Game -0.59 0.93 Hits Per Game 24.3 19.2 PIM Per Game 9.6 8.8 Opponent PIM Per Game 9.9 8.8 Goals Per Game 3.03 3.18 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.25 2.49 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.7 0.58 Shots Per Game 32.2 31 Shots Per Goal 10.6 9.7 Team Shooting % 0.094 0.103 Power Play % 0.237 0.215 Goals Against Per Game 2.85 2.3 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.25 1.8 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.52 0.46 Shots Against Per Game 32.83 30.06 Shots Against Per Goal 11.54 13.09 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.087 0.076 Penalty Kill % 0.833 0.828 Save % 0.913 0.924 Goals Against Average 2.8 2.27 Shutouts 5 7 Opponent Save % 0.906 0.897 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.98 3.15 Opponent Shutouts 2 5

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner

Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Eric Fehr

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick

Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (29-15-14, 2.65, 0.918)

Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Alexey Marchenko, Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Josh Leivo

Injured: Nikita Soshnikov (day to day)

Columbus Blue Jackets Projected Lines

Forwards

Nick Foligno – Alexander Wennberg – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Saad – Sam Gagner – Cam Atkinson

Boone Jenner – Brandon Dubinsky – Josh Anderson

Lukas Sedlak – William Karlsson – Matt Calvert

Defencemen

Zach Werenski – Seth Jones

Jack Johnson – David Savard

Kyle Quincey – Scott Harrington

Goaltenders

Starter: Joonas Korpisalo (6-3-0, 2.72, 0.909)

Backup: Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Lauri Korpikoski, Markus Nutivaara, Scott Hartnell

Injured: Ryan Murray (hand)

Who’s Hot

Frederik Andersen: 5-1-1, .940 save percentage in last seven starts

5-1-1, .940 save percentage in last seven starts William Nylander: eight points (two goals, six assists) during eight-game points streak

eight points (two goals, six assists) during eight-game points streak Tyler Bozak: nine points (three goals, six assists) in last nine games

nine points (three goals, six assists) in last nine games James van Riemsdyk: five points (two goals, three assists) in last five games

five points (two goals, three assists) in last five games Boone Jenner: two goals in 4-1 win over the Devils on Sunday

two goals in 4-1 win over the Devils on Sunday Sam Gagner: eight points (four goals, four assists) in last nine games

eight points (four goals, four assists) in last nine games Zach Werenski: seven points (two goals, five assists) in last six games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock