Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Game #72 Preview & Projected Lines

Photo: NHLI via Getty Imags
Toronto Maple Leafs (33-23-15, 16th in NHL) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-18-6, 3rd in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Nationwide Arena
Watch: Sportsnet

Game Day Notes

– After regulation losses by the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs enter the game with 78.3% playoff odds, a season-high. Two points tonight would improve the Leafs’ chances to 87.4%. A regulation loss would drop the Leafs to 72%.

Of note on the out-of-town scoreboard, the Islanders are visiting the Rangers. An Islander win would decrease the Leafs’ playoff odds by 4.2%, while an Islander loss would increase the Leafs’ playoff odds by 2.8%.

The highest the Leafs can finish the night is at 90.2%, the lowest is 67.7%.

– The first time these two teams met (a 5-2 Blue Jackets win), the goalie matchup was Curtis McElhinney versus Joonas Korpisalo. It looks like it will be Frederik Andersen vs. Korpisalo in game #2, with the Blue Jackets saving Sergei Bobrovsky for the Washington Capitals tomorrow night.

– The Blue Jackets are 8-5-2 in the 15 games Sergei Bobrovsky hasn’t started this season, with Korpisalo posting a 6-3-0 and a .909 save percentage.

– Korpisalo stopped 31 of 33 saves in Columbus’ win over the Leafs in mid-February. Two point-blank saves on Leo Komarov in the first 12 minutes of the game set the stage for the Blue Jackets to score four unanswered; that put the game out of reach despite two goals from Nazem Kadri, both assisted on by Josh Leivo.

– Leivo will remain a healthy scratch tonight despite an injury to Nikita Soshnikov, with Eric Fehr expected to make his Leafs debut 22 days after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on deadline day. He’ll take Soshnikov’s place on the fourth line next to Brian Boyle and Matt Martin and is expected to play a role on the penalty kill.

– Blue Jackets lineup notes courtesy of Aaron Portzline:

The forward lines in practice drills on Tuesday suggested that veteran left wing Scott Hartnell could be a healthy scratch tonight against Toronto… Sedlak returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing a month with an oblique injury. He skated in Hartnell’s spot on the fourth line in practice… Sedlak has played only at center since the final exhibition game… As expected, Wennberg returned to practice after missing Sunday’s game with a stiff neck.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorCls
Points81100
Record %0.570.704
Home Winning %0.6140.729
Away Winning %0.5140.662
Shootout Winning %0.1110.667
Goal Differential Per Game0.180.89
Shot Differential Per Game-0.590.93
Hits Per Game24.319.2
PIM Per Game9.68.8
Opponent PIM Per Game9.98.8
Goals Per Game3.033.18
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.252.49
Power Play Goals Per Game0.70.58
Shots Per Game32.231
Shots Per Goal10.69.7
Team Shooting %0.0940.103
Power Play %0.2370.215
Goals Against Per Game2.852.3
ES Goals Against Per Game2.251.8
PP Goals Against Per Game0.520.46
Shots Against Per Game32.8330.06
Shots Against Per Goal11.5413.09
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0870.076
Penalty Kill %0.8330.828
Save %0.9130.924
Goals Against Average2.82.27
Shutouts57
Opponent Save %0.9060.897
Opponent Goals Against Average2.983.15
Opponent Shutouts25

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Eric Fehr

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (29-15-14, 2.65, 0.918)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Alexey Marchenko, Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Josh Leivo
Injured: Nikita Soshnikov (day to day)

Columbus Blue Jackets Projected Lines

Forwards

Nick Foligno – Alexander Wennberg – Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Saad – Sam Gagner – Cam Atkinson
Boone Jenner – Brandon Dubinsky – Josh Anderson
Lukas Sedlak – William Karlsson – Matt Calvert

Defencemen

Zach Werenski – Seth Jones
Jack Johnson – David Savard
Kyle Quincey – Scott Harrington

Goaltenders

Starter: Joonas Korpisalo (6-3-0, 2.72, 0.909)
Backup: Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Lauri Korpikoski, Markus Nutivaara, Scott Hartnell
Injured: Ryan Murray (hand)

Who’s Hot

  • Frederik Andersen: 5-1-1, .940 save percentage in last seven starts
  • William Nylander: eight points (two goals, six assists) during eight-game points streak
  • Tyler Bozak: nine points (three goals, six assists) in last nine games
  • James van Riemsdyk: five points (two goals, three assists) in last five games
  • Boone Jenner: two goals in 4-1 win over the Devils on Sunday
  • Sam Gagner: eight points (four goals, four assists) in last nine games
  • Zach Werenski: seven points (two goals, five assists) in last six games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

