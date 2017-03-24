The Toronto Marlies collected eight of a possible ten points in their last five games, and it really should have been a clean sweep if not for a disastrous third-period collapse against Binghamton at the ACC.

Offense certainly hasn’t been an issue of late as it has at times this season, with Toronto netting 25 times over their last five outings. The Marlies are now the fourth-highest scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 210 goals.

It’s been a mixed couple of weeks on special teams, with the power play coming through in all five games and connecting seven times on 19 opportunities overall. The penalty kill gave up six goals on 20 times shorthanded, including two goals against in the third period of the loss to Binghamton.

The season series with Manitoba finished 7-1 in favour of Toronto, who comprehensively outscored the Moose 30-16. Toronto currently lead the season series with Binghamton 3-2, with the one remaining game to be played in Ottawa on Friday night.

With recent results going their way, the Marlies now find themselves sitting second in the North Division, one point ahead of Albany and St. John’s with 11 games to go.

Player News

– Seth Griffith helped himself to 11 points this week, extending his points streak to six games. He’s scored three goals in his last two outings, breaking a 12-game goal-scoring slump in the process.

– Mike Sislo has made exactly the kind of impact the Marlies were envisioning when they acquired the underperforming winger from San Antonio with five goals and three assists in his past five games. He’s contributed to the success of Marlies’ power play, which is running a five-forward unit of late.

– Now the Marlies leading points scorer, Kerby Rychel is also in good offensive form: Four goals and three assists over a five-game points streak give him 47 points in 62 games on the season.

– Cal O’Reilly is yet to find the net for Toronto but has proven a valuable addition with six helpers to his name in the five games since the loan.

– Andreas Johnsson is another player riding a five-game point streak with six assists for the winger over that span. He is now third in Marlies scoring with 41 points.

– Kasperi Kapanen has five helpers in his last five. Shift-by-shift, he is working his way back to his pre-injury form.

– A pair of goals and assists this week for Brett Findlay, who continues to go about his business with little fanfare.

– Steve Oleksy recorded his first goal for the Marlies and now has three points in nine games.

– With Garret Sparks still unavailable through injury, Kasimir Kaskisuo was recalled from Orlando for the first time this season. With two wins since his recall — including his first career AHL shutout — Kaskisuo is yet to lose a game in regulation through four AHL starts dating back to the end of last season.

Sheldon Keefe turned to Kaskisuo instead of Antoine Bibeau for Tuesday’s game. This is a big opportunity for the Finnish netminder to run with until Sparks’ return.

– Offense from the blue line was a feature in the past week and a half, with Andrew Campbell (2), Justin Holl (2), William Wrenn, Travis Dermott and Steve Oleksy combining for seven goals.

– Brenden Miller and Mason Marchment were reassigned to Orlando.

– Goaltender J.P Anderson was released from his PTO and did not receive any playing time with Toronto.