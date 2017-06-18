The protection lists have been released for the 2017 Expansion Draft and there were no surprises from the Toronto Maple Leafs perspective.

Here is the team’s official protected/unprotected list that was submitted last night at 5 p.m EST:

Protected Exposed Tyler Bozak Ben Smith (40/70) JVR Eric Fehr (40/70) Leo Komarov Martin Marincin (40/70) Nazem Kadri Alexey Marchenko (40/70) Connor Brown Garret Sparks (RFA)* Matt Martin Kerby Rychel Josh Leivo Brendan Leipsic Morgan Rielly Brian Boyle (UFA) Jake Gardiner Matt Hunwick (UFA) Connor Carrick Roman Polak (UFA) Frederik Andersen Joffrey Lupul (IR) Nathan Horton (IR)

*Note: Garret Sparks, an RFA, had to be given a qualifying offer to meet the requirements for exposing one goalie under contract.

Of the candidates for the final forward spot (Josh Leivo, Kerby Rychel, Brendan Leipsic), the Leafs have opted to protect Leivo, who put up 10 points in 13 NHL games last season in spot duty. This was something of a no-brainer; even if he doesn’t factor into the team’s plans come the Fall, he carries the most significant trade value of the three. More on why this was the best decision here.

Teams can also now negotiate with Vegas about trades. After some buzz that the trade market would be flooded with quality defencemen in advance of the trade freeze on Saturday, no NHL blueliner outside of Nathan Beaulieu was dealt, as clubs opted to play wait-and-see on the protection lists.

There were a few factors steering GMs toward that approach. The big one is that the clubs that were up against it with protection issues were going to lose an asset to Vegas no matter what. In some cases, GMs have a deal in place with Vegas to steer clear of one player in particular. In other cases — i.e. Minnesota, Florida, although we’ll see if they have any deals in place by Thursday — a GM may have been better off just cutting his losses rather than losing multiple coveted assets (one to trade, one to the draft) off of the NHL roster, also knowing any roster player coming back in a trade would have to be protected if they met the experience requirements.

After the freeze took effect, Vegas’ management group sent out a press release making the other teams aware they’re open for business with the lists released.

The @GoldenKnights make it known they are wide open for business during the expansion draft: pic.twitter.com/h08sZKv7DT — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 18, 2017