The Toronto Maple Leafs will lose 23-year-old forward Brendan Leipsic to the Vegas Golden Knights in tonight’s expansion draft.

There were reports yesterday that Lou Lamoriello was in trade talks with Vegas GM George McPhee but there were no indications that the Leafs GM was looking to save Leipsic from the expansion draft process. The Leafs used their final two forward protection spots on Matt Martin and Josh Leivo.

For the Leafs, it would mean that winger Kerby Rychel and defenceman Martin Marincin, the other two candidates likely on Vegas’ radar, will remain in the organization for now and potentially in the mix for roster spots with the Leafs in the Fall.

Leipsic finished one point behind Rychel for the scoring lead with the Marlies this season in 24 fewer games, tallying 51 points in 49 appearances. The diminutive left winger was originally acquired from Nashville along with a first round draft selection in exchange for Cody Franson and Mike Santorelli at the 2015 trade deadline.

The former third-round draft choice in 2012 played one NHL stint for the Leafs in February of the 2015-16 season, tallying three points in six games, but didn’t make an appearance for the big club in 2016-17. Like Rychel, Leipsic becomes waiver eligible this Fall.

Here is the round-up of deals and expected Vegas draft selections as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. This is all subject to change, with a lot of moving parts involved.

Expansion Draft: Trades and Draft Selections

Expansion Draft: Trades and Draft Selections

Anaheim Ducks: Vegas will pick up the contract of defenceman Clayton Stoner instead of selecting defencemen Josh Manson or Sami Vatanen in the expansion draft. In exchange, Anaheim will trade defenceman Shea Theodore to Vegas.

Boston Bruins: The Golden Knights will select defenceman Colin Miller in the draft. There is some buzz Toronto would have interest in acquiring the right-shot blueliner off of Vegas.

Buffalo Sabers: To steer Vegas clear of goaltender Linus Ullmark, the Sabres will send Vegas a sixth-round draft choice. The Knights will select forward William Carrier instead.

Calgary Flames: Vegas is expected to take pending UFA defenceman Deryk Engelland in the draft.

Chicago Blackhawks: The original rumour involved Vegas selecting center Marcus Kruger and Chicago trading back defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk along with other assets. There are now conflicting reports on whether Kruger will indeed be going to Vegas.

Colorado Avalanche: Vegas will select goaltender Calvin Pickard in the draft.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Vegas will not take forward Josh Anderson, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo or defenceman Jack Johnson and will instead pick up David Clarkson’s contract in exchange for the Blue Jackets’ 2017 first round pick and a prospect. Vegas is expected to select center William Karlsson in the draft.

Dallas Stars: The Stars anticipate losing forward Cody Eakin to Vegas in the draft.

Detroit Red Wings: Centerman Tomas Nosek will likely be selected by Vegas in the draft.

Edmonton Oilers: Vegas will select defenceman Griffin Reinhart in the draft.

Florida Panthers: The Panthers will lose 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault to Vegas in the draft and trade winger Reilly Smith to Vegas in a trade.

Los Angeles Kings: The Kings expect to lose defenceman Brayden McNabb in the draft.

Minnesota Wild: Vegas will select RFA forward Eric Haula instead of defencemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella or centerman Eric Staal. In exchange, Minnesota will trade Alex Tuch to Vegas.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens expect to lose defenceman Alexei Emelin to Vegas.

Nashville Predators: The Predators anticipate losing forward James Neal to Vegas with no side deal arranged.

New York Islanders: The Islanders will trade Vegas a first round pick and the contract of Mikhail Grabovski, while Vegas will select pending UFA goaltender JF Berube in the draft; thus steering clear of Ryan Strome, Brock Nelson and Calvin de Haan.

New York Rangers: Vegas has not selected goaltender Antti Raanta. Instead, Vegas is taking centerman Oscar Lindberg in the draft.

Ottawa Senators: The Senators were not able to strike a deal and will lose Marc Methot to Vegas. Vegas is expected to flip Methot to another team, although no trades will be announced until tomorrow. Methot has a 10-team No-Trade list.

Philadelphia Flyers: Vegas is expected to select forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare from the Flyers in the draft.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins will send Vegas a draft pick to ensure they select goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Vegas is expected to keep Fleury.

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks will lose defenceman David Schlemko to the Knights in the draft.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues expect to lose forward David Perron to Vegas in the draft with no side deal arranged.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Vegas will select defenceman Jason Garrison with a side deal to be determined.

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Leafs will likely lose winger Brendan Leipsic to Vegas in the draft.

Washington Capitals: Vegas is expected to select defenceman Nate Schmidt in the draft over goaltender Philip Grubauer.

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets will trade Vegas an asset to steer them clear of veteran defenceman Tobias Enstrom.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Roster

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Roster

Forwards Team Vadim Shipachyov St. Petersburg (KHL) James Neal Nashville Cody Eakin Dallas Teemu Pulkkinen Arizona David Perron St. Louis Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Philadelphia Jonathan Marchessault Florida Tomas Nosek Detroit Brendan Leipsic Toronto William Karlsson Columbus Oscar Lindberg New York Erik Haula (RFA) Minnesota Alex Tuch Minnesota Mikhail Grabovski (IR) NYI David Clarkson (IR) Columbus Connor Brickley Carolina William Carrier Buffalo Reilly Smith Florida Chris Thorburn Winnipeg Defencemen Marc Methot Ottawa Alexei Emelin Montreal Clayton Stoner Anaheim David Schlemko San Jose Brayden McNabb Los Angeles Colin Miller Boston Griffin Reinhart Edmonton Jason Garrison Tampa Bay Deryk Engelland Calgary Trevor van Riemsdyk Chicago Nate Schmidt (RFA) Washington Shea Theodore Anaheim Luca Sbisa Vancouver Jon Merrill New Jersey Goaltenders Marc Andre Fleury Pittsburgh J-F Berube (UFA) New York Calvin Pickard Colorado