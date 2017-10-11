Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST | Arena: Air Canada Centre | TV: Sportsnet | Radio: Fan 590

Game Day Quotes

Babcock on the younger, faster Devils:

I like them. I think they’re fast. Last year, they were last in shots for at 5v5. To me, obviously, it’s territorial. This year, suddenly, they’re in the top five right away. It’s a short measure, but it’s still a different team. They play with much more speed. They’re on top of you. I think they’re really working. I like their game a lot. I think it’s going to be a good hockey game and we’re going to have to play well.

On the challenge presented by Nico Hischier and the Devils’ forwards:

I know he’s got good speed and good skill. I saw him get to the net, pull up and delay with lots of time on the entry. Good speed. What they have on their three lines here is two significant players on each and a worker, and then their fourth line really plays fast. They’ve got skill on their top three groups. That can make it hard on you.

On tonight as a “trap game:”

The reason I say that is it’s no different than playing the Leafs last year. When you finish where you finish, you just think… but I’ve been watching. They’re not the same team. Just because I say it, doesn’t mean they believe it. They’ll know quick.

Babcock on the high-scoring games around the league early in the year:

That’s the way it starts early. I don’t think the goalies are dialled in like they normally are. I don’t think the team defense is dialled in like it’s going to be. Score the goals while you can because they go away fast.

Babcock on the JVR – Bozak – Marner line:

Their line, in the last two games, got the game winner and then the game-tying goal to allow us to win in overtime. They’re good players and they normally play pretty well for us. The puck has gone in against them a bit this year, but other than that, they’ve been good. We’ve just got to keep them going.

Devils forward Adam Henrique on the challenge presented by the Leafs:

“They were a playoff team — a team that’s going forward, if you want to call it that. They were in and we were out. It’s going to be a big test for us. We know it’s a high-powered offense — a skilled team — but I think we just have to focus on playing our game and getting to our identity. It’s what we’ve started since day one here.”

Devils head coach John Haynes on the Leafs:

“When they have the puck, they have such skill. They make good decisions. They set themselves up for success. You can see they mature into a group that plays pretty well without the puck too and defend well. For us, we want to be able to get to our game. We feel we have a game that can skate and plays with a lot of attention to detail, and we need to continue to do that.”

Devils forward Taylor Hall on the Leafs:

“The obvious part is the skill up front. The young guys they have really push the pace and play well offensively. Any team that’s coached by Babcock is going to be well structured and play well. So we’re going to have our hands full. Like I said, it’s a big test for us, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Matchup Stats

TOR NJ Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 GF/g 6.33 (1st) 5.0 (3rd) GA/g 3.33 (19th) 1.5 (3rd) PP% 37.5% (t-1st) 37.5% (t-1st) PK% 82.3 (19th) 90% (8th) Shots/g 38.3 (6th) 35 (10th) Shots Against/g 31 (9th) 33 (15th) 5v5 CF% 55.47% (7th) 50.92% (12th) 5v5 SV% .898 (22nd) .960 (6th) 5v5 SH% 16.4% (3rd) 9.8% (8th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

Marleau – Kadri – Komarov

van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Marner

Martin – Moore – Brown

Defence

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Rielly – Hainsey

Borgman – Rosen

Goalies

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Fehr

Injured: Carrick

New Jersey Devils Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hall – Zacha – Bratt

Johansson – Hischier – Hayes

Wood – Henrique – Palmieri

Gibbons – Coleman – Noesen

Defence

Greene – Severson

Mueller – Santini

Moore – Butcher

Goalies

Schneider

Kinkaid

Injured: Zajac, Stafford

Morning Skate: Babcock, JVR, Bozak, Matthews, Rielly