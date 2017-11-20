Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Air Canada Centre | TV: SN Ontario | Radio: SN 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on getting Auston Matthews back to the level he was at pre-injury:

You know, with the two goals last game, you think he’s back… He wasn’t at all. We need to get him back and going and skating and playing without the puck like he can, being the dominating force he can. Obviously he’s had a real nice 99 games, or whatever he is at. We just expect him to get better and better. One thing about leadership is you got to do it right everyday. It’s not what you say, it’s what you do. He knows that and understands that. He’s got to keep improving, but he wants to, so it shouldn’t be an issue.

Babcock on if he thinks Marner and Brown have matured as players as they reach their 100-game marks:

No, they’re kids trying to get better, trying to learn how to play. Brownie’s level of consistency is different than Mitch’s. Mitch is still trying to find his game everyday and what he’s going to be in the level he’s at. He’s younger — a lot younger — and so it doesn’t matter how much skill you have, you’ve got to become a pro and learn to do it everyday. He’s got to continue to work on his body like he is. He’s a competitor and wants to be great, so it’ll take him time.

Babcock on what has changed in Frederik Andersen’s game between October and November:

Yeah, that’s a great question. I’d like to tell you I have the answer for that. I think if Freddy had the answer to that, he’d tell you to. We can all speculate, but I mean November seems to be kinder to him than October. I don’t know why that is – is it harder for the goalie to be ready with the length of training camp? I don’t know the reason for it, to tell you the truth. Was it because our team was playing so loosey-goosey and scoring so much we didn’t care and we’d just race you to 10? That probably led to it as well. I don’t know the answer.

Babcock on the pre-scout for the Arizona Coyotes:

They’re fast, skilled. They try to do lots of things right. You know, I’ve been impressed with them when I watched their two wins. We’ve just got to take care of the puck here tonight. If you don’t, it’s going to be a track meet. Might be fun for the fans, but doesn’t guarantee winning.

Babcock on returning to the original lines after getting results out of the line shuffle in Montreal:

The beauty of it is when you get to coach the team, you’ll get to do what you want. When I’m coaching, I’m going to do what I want. This is what I think: I like to win every night. That’s what I try to do. So I try to put the right people together for that. I think it’s good entertainment for us — the score was 6-0. The shifts — a lot of it didn’t matter. I just want to win every night, so I try to set up the lines to be successful.

Auston Matthews on his game Saturday night in Montreal:

I don’t know if I really feel like I’m back. It wasn’t my best game, for sure. I got a little lucky there, scored a couple goals. I mean, it’ll take a few, I think. You just want to progress and get better every period, every shift. As the game went along, I felt a little bit better, but still not where I want to be.

Matchup Stats

TOR ARI Record 14-7-0 4-15-3 GF/g 3.71 (2nd) 2.41 (29th) GA/g 3.00 (16th) 3.82 (31st) PP% 21.7% (9th)

16.2% (24th) PK% 81.7% (13th) 79.7% (20th) Shots/g 30.7 (20th) 30.5 (22nd) Shots Against/g 33.5 (26th) 32.7 (23rd) 5v5 CF% 50% (15th) 47.72% (25th) 5v5 SV% .917 (20th) .900 (31st) 5v5 SH% 11.1% (1st) 7.2% (24th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

Marleau – Kadri – Komarov

JVR – Bozak – Marner

Martin – Moore – Brown

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Borgman – Carrick

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Soshnikov, Leivo, Polak

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lineup

Forwards

Perlini– Stepan – Rieder

Keller – Richardson – Fischer

Domi – Dvorak– Rinaldo

Martinook – Cousins – Duclair

Defencemen

Ekman-Larsson – Demers

Goligoski – Hanley

Connauton – Schenn

Goaltenders

Raanta

Wedgewood

Injured: Chychrun, Hjalmarsson