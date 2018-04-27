Auston Matthews addressed the media on 2018 locker cleanout day, discussing his relationship with Mike Babcock, the season that was, and his plans to rest instead of going to the World Championships.

What do you take away from the season as far as lessons learned?

Matthews: It’s just more experience. You go through your things and get your experience. Guys on the team like Patty Marleau and Ron Hainsey – you learn from them and just try to get better.

Would you agree that the team has to experience these kinds of things to get where it wants to go?

Matthews: Nobody said it was going to be easy. It wasn’t just going to be an easy walk through. You’re going to go through these hard times, through this adversity. It makes you better as a person and better as a player.

How important is it to know you have the coach’s confidence?

Matthews: It’s important. You go out there and have to play with confidence. Our coaches instil that in us. You have to go out there and do what you do.

Do you think you had your coach’s confidence in that series? Did anything in your relationship change, do you think, as a result of this series?

Matthews: No. You go over the boards and play hockey. Nothing changes.

I know you don’t make the lineup decisions, but Mitch was saying he’d like to play more with you. Would you like to play more with him?

Matthews: Yeah, I would. He’s a great player. You see that. He makes guys around him better. We have good chemistry off the ice. On the ice, when we’ve played with each other, it’s been fun. I’d love to play with him. But I’m not the one making the lineup card. Whoever you play with, that’s who it is. We’ve got plenty of great players on this team.

Do you feel you took on more of a leadership role on the team this season?

Matthews: Yeah. I think each year you get more experience and become more comfortable in the locker room around the guys. It’s just having that confidence in yourself and your teammates.

Last season, it seemed like the mindset around the team last year was that it was a successful season, making the playoffs and pushing Washington. How would you term this season?

Matthews: Probably a little more disappointing. Last year, you didn’t know what to expect. We got into the playoffs, which is obviously something the team hadn’t done in a while and a big turnaround from the year before. This year, we wanted to take a step forward. That didn’t happen. It’s still learning experiences. The adversity, in the long run, is going to help us.

Was there any injury that was hurting you in the playoffs?

Matthews: No, not really. Just the stuff that kind of lingered on throughout the year with the injuries I went through. Nothing that really hindered me from playing and feeling as good as you can.

What’s the rest of your spring and summer going to look like?

Matthews: No. I’m just going to go home later this week and recuperate. A couple of injuries this year, and your body is obviously not 100%. I’ll just try to rest and recover.

How important is this summer given that you had to deal with those injuries?

Matthews: It’s really important. You can always take a step forward with your fitness and everything. All of that stuff is really important. With the injuries I had this year, it is going to be a good time to kind of rest and let those heal fully, and get back to summer training.

You’ve had a couple of seasons with Mike Babcock. How would you describe what it’s like to be coached by him – his intensity, what he brings to the team?

Matthews: He’s very intense and detail-oriented. He expects the most out of each guy in the locker room and expects you to give it your all. It’s very clear. He makes it clear to everybody.

How would you characterize your relationship with him?

Matthews: Good. He’s been good. I don’t know why I’m getting all of these questions about it.

There was a report that he lost you.

Matthews: Ha, no. I don’t know what that is all about. Our relationship is fine, and obviously, you guys can speculate all you want, but I think it’s pointless.

I was told yesterday you were upset about what has been reported.

Matthews: Yeah, I just don’t think it’s true at all. That is what happens, I guess, with the media. Stuff happens and people speculate. I can tell you right now it’s not the case.

When you look back at the series now and what happened, what do you think and what do you see?

Matthews: I don’t know. We lost. They won. They’re moving on. It’s frustrating. You don’t want the season to end this early. Like I said before a couple of times, it’s not going to all be easy. You’re going to go through these hard times and adversity and frustration. It’s where you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, and move on.

