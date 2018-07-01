John Tavares Introductory Press Conference: “I really believed that there was a big window here to win and be a part of something special”

Full remarks below from the introductory press conference for new Toronto Maple Leaf, John Tavares.

Shanahan, Dubas and Tavares’ remarks have been reordered for readability purposes.

Brendan Shanahan: “We had to do our part by making the on-ice product something that would be attractive to a competitive person like John”

Opening remarks:

Shanahan: I just want to welcome everybody here today. It’s an exciting day for this organization. We are very pleased. I just want to say that the amount of work that has been put into this organization by so many different people, from top to bottom which has set this team up to be a competitive team in the NHL is something I am very proud of. I’m proud of the people that have worked for us over the years. I certainly want to welcome Larry Tanenbaum and Erin, John’s fiancé, and Mike Babcock. I also at this point want to thank Kyle for the work he did in the last few weeks with his leadership and his vision as far as getting this team to where we want to be. Certainly, there are a lot of steps involved and this is another great and significant step for this organization. Thank you, Kyle.

In the past, well-known Toronto players coming back here didn’t always work out. Do you feel, in the last year, with what guys like Mitch and Connor Brown have done, it’s a better environment and more conducive to success, especially in this situation?

Shanahan: I think it was something, when I first got here, that I recognized there were some changes that needed to be made. Certainly, in any organization, you want to make it an organization where players can thrive and have success and you just want to give them all the tools on the ice and off the ice for them to be able to enjoy their careers. A lot of work has gone into it. A lot of people have joined us over the years to get us to where we are. As Kyle said, most importantly, it falls on the players that we have on the team. You named some guys that really enjoy being Maple Leafs and put the work in. They also understand the importance that being a Maple Leaf has to the city of Toronto. I think those are all things, probably – you can ask John – that were a good match and personality with John.

Not to mention the fact that this is where he grew up. I can say that, when you grow up somewhere, it’s somehow even harder for those players to come home. They almost have to feel safe; that this is a place where they are going to be given every opportunity to have success, because it’s not just you. It’s your family and the people you grew up with that are going to go on that journey with you. I think that, certainly, we understood that was an important part for John – his family and that this is a place he grew up a Leaf fan. We had to do our part by making the on-ice product something that would be attractive to a competitive person like John.

Kyle Dubas: “[Team’s progress] made it easy for us to go in and talk about who we are rather than what we can be”

Opening remarks:

Dubas: I just want to take a moment to thank the folks at CAA Sports for their help along the way in putting this deal together in the last day here with Brandon Pridham and Laurence Gilman on our staff. It was very good to work with them and we thank them for that. I’d like to thank Larry Tanenbaum and our board for giving us the opportunity to do things like this when they come at the right time for us. Obviously, we feel that that time is now. I’d like to formally welcome John Tavares and his fiancé Erin to our organization. It’s a very exciting day for us as we continue to move toward our ultimate goal and continue our process here.

On whether Tavares might wear the C this season:

Dubas: In my experience with teams, when we’ve rushed decisions like that, they’ve always turned out poorly for the organization. Especially here now, with where we are, it is definitely not a decision to be rushed. We want to see how the group fits together. We want to see how the group works together. As time goes on, if there is one player on our group we feel deserves the honour of being the captain on our team, we’ll make that decision then. I know it’s a popular question here but it’s not something that can be rushed whatsoever on our end because it is an important distinction to be the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. And we feel we have some great leaders – John among them. We’ll see how it all works together this season and perhaps beyond, and we’ll make that call when it becomes apparent to us all.

How has this process been from your perspective, and when did you learn Tavares would be coming here? When was the decision finally made?

Dubas: I think we prepared, and Mike and myself and Brendan went to Los Angeles into the CAA offices on Monday to meet with Pat, Jim, Rachael, John and Erin. We prepared as well as we could for the presentation, put our best foot forward, and then as the week went on, continued to get questions from Pat and John and the representatives. Late last night, it became apparent that this was the way that John was leaning with his decision, and then we had to work out a contract, obviously, very, very late last night and into this morning. That’s the way that it went.

We were very hopeful. We thought we made a very good case. All we did is present the people we have here – the coaching staff, the leadership from Brendan on down, and the rest of our staff here. I think the most important part was presenting the players that John was going to play with. In the end, that is why, if you boil it down, players want to come to difference places – because of the players they’re going to play with and be with on the team. Our guys were very, very good – I think – in letting him know how we operate and what he could expect here. It was exciting for us.

These things are always up and down as you go through the process as far as where you stand and, “Are you in or are you out?” But, obviously, it was very, very exciting as it came to fruition here today.

How did this pitch differ from two years ago with Steven Stamkos in terms of where the Leafs are today versus where they were a couple of years ago, when Matthews wasn’t on the team and Mitch wasn’t on the team yet?

Dubas: The Stamkos pitch – I think the team was at a very different time. We had just finished last place and we had drafted Auston. Going in and talking to John, we were able to enlighten on a definitive situation instead of a speculative one. Our discussion was really focused on hockey and how John fit in the hockey team.

Mike went through at length how John would fit right into our roster and how he would be deployed and used, and how we would continue to help John improve as he goes all the way through the contract with the staff that its in place in terms of coaching and our development staff as well. That was really it. We just focused on who we are, what we learned about ourselves the past two years, how far we’ve come as a franchise. We’ve been in the playoffs the past couple of years. During the Stamkos situation, we hadn’t been there yet. We finished 30th.

I think our young people and our young players on the team have really pushed that forward and I think, in the end, those are the people who help make the decision. It is exciting to know those aren’t prospects anymore. They are players who have had very good starts to their careers. They are very young and are going to continue to develop and grow and have ups and downs as young players do in the league. I think it’s exciting for anybody that is looking to sign somewhere to look at that and realize what it could be for however many years they are able to sign there for. That is, in the end, the most exciting part. That is what made it easy for us to go in and talk about who we are rather than what we can be.

John Tavares: “I really believed that there was a big window here to win and be a part of something special”

What stood out for you as one of the tipping points in making this decision?

Tavares: It was quite the process. One of the toughest weeks. I say that knowing the position I am in and how fortunate I am to be in this position. It was tough. You are in one place for so long. You get so embedded and your roots are so deep in there. You care so much about the people and the people have cared so much about you. It really took the right opportunity and the right fit. I thought the timing just couldn’t be beat, and certainly, being from here and I think with where this team is at and how good and young their core players are, and obviously seeing in recent weeks how the Marlies did and what the future holds with much more talent and the job they’ve done here… It was just hard to turn down. It was hard to turn down this opportunity.

It’s obviously one of the premiere organizations not just in hockey but in sports. As a kid, cheering for the Leafs growing up, you start to get those feelings again once you get through the interview process. As a kid, watching the Leafs and my favourite players, I thought the timing was too good and it was an opportunity I didn’t want to turn down. I’m very fortunate to be here and happy to call myself a Maple Leaf.

Steven Stamkos went through this same thing a couple of years ago. You talked to a lot of people through this process. Did you talk to Steven about it? Obviously, the limelight is going to be shining a lot brighter here, and that’s no offense to the Island. You understand just what you’re stepping into. Can you discuss a little bit about that?

Tavares: I mean, first on the attention – Obviously, I have an understanding of that. I’ve never been through it. It’s something of an unknown, but that is what comes with being a Maple Leaf. Pressure just means it’s a great opportunity. You’ve got the chance to do something special. All you can do is put your best foot forward every day. Just try to be myself, and go about my business like I have. I’m not trying to change as a person. I just believe in my abilities as I have since I was a kid.

On your point about Stammer, I talked to him this week, mostly about Tampa Bay more than this. He was really good. I think he understood what I was going through. As similar as the situations are, there are definitely some differences. That is probably the reason why I am here today. He probably felt differently then. Without him probably making that decision, who knows… maybe this doesn’t become a possibility. He is someone I have known for a long time. Played a lot of minor hockey together, played against each other a lot. Some great experiences with Team Canada. He was great just with chatting and getting to know his perspective on things.

Has there been any discussion as to what your role will be? Do you expect you’ll be wearing the C next season?

Tavares: That never came up in our discussions this week. They definitely expressed me coming in and wanting me to use my experiences as a captain and things they believe I can use as leadership qualities. Like I said, I’ll just try to be myself and bring what I can to the group to help contribute and try to be a piece of the puzzle.

Can you elaborate a little bit on what the process might look like on your end, especially since you returned from LA? How did you get to the point where the Leafs were where you ultimately wanted to sign?

Tavares: First off, I think all of the teams I met with were awesome. Obviously, I took it very seriously. The commitment that it meant for those teams to come all the way out to Los Angeles and present to me – I didn’t want to include anyone in there to waste anyone’s time. I wanted to be very thorough and very honest and open to everything. Certainly, once we got into the process and kind of my feelings were developing with the few days, every team made a good case. Every team made me feel like there was great potential with what could be there.

As we got back from LA, I just felt like my heart was in two places: Where I am from and a place where I have been for a long time that helped me become the man I am today. My gut was just tearing apart. My heart was tearing apart trying to figure out what I wanted to do. Yesterday was one heck of a day. You can ask my fiancé just the amount of times I walked up and down the pool at my house, just trying to get a sense of what I wanted to do and the path I wanted to take.

I just felt this opportunity was just so rare. The timing of where this organization is at, where the team is at. Obviously, the connection of being from here. I believe that this team has got such a great opportunity – not just for the first few years of my contract, but for me, what was important was all seven years. I really believed that there was a big window here to win and be a part of something special. To be from here, you start to get those emotions coming. And it just felt right. From the meeting we had, to my feelings over the few days and then yesterday, it was really just feeling right and like it was what I wanted to do.

I knew it was maybe a little bit of the uncomfortable thing to do, but I didn’t want that to hold me back from taking a chance at a great opportunity. I’m just going to try to put my best foot forward and do the best I can. Obviously, I believe we can do some special things.

After playing in one organization for nine years, it’s tough to go to another organization you may not be familiar with. Having had the opportunity to work with Mike at various international tournaments, how much easy is it coming to a team where you are familiar with the head coach and what the expectations might be?

Tavares: Absolutely. I think there is definitely a comfort level with Mike. He was tremendous in the meeting, just trying to get me to feel how I can be a part of this team and how I can contribute, and just his energy and vision and work ethic are second to none. He has gotten results everywhere he has been.

But definitely, yeah. You develop a comfortable level. We had some great results the last two times we’ve been together. It got me excited on how I could fit into the team and contribute. It’s a process. It’s a long journey. But it was great, definitely, having that relationship beforehand.

What comes to mind when you compete against and watch Matthews and Marner? What do you see for the future of this club with those two?

Tavares: They are such a big part of it here. They have been drafted here. They have accomplished so much in such little time. You can only think about the trajectory they’re on, and I think that is what gets me excited. Those players are so good at such a young age in such a big spotlight.

First of all, the way they handle themselves, the way they’re able to deal with what comes with playing in Toronto – just being able to play their game, being the type of people they are.

Obviously, as players, Auston has got great potential to be one of the great goalscorers in our league. It’s no secret. He’s just got an amazing knack for finding the net. Incredible stick skills not just handling the puck but stripping guys and takeaways and just being so craft. I know, playing against him, I always had to be so careful with the puck around him because you know he can knock a puck down or strip you from behind, and he’s just so quick at getting that shot off. He plays a heavy, big man’s game over 200 foot of the ice in all areas at such a young age. It’s very impressive. I didn’t have that in my game at that time, so it’s extremely impressive.

Mitch – his speed, his ability to control the play and control games at times, his ability to create time and space with his feet… it’s extremely impressive. Same thing – he is another guy, when he is on the ice, you know he’s around the puck and on top of the puck and he wants it. I think that’s a big quality to have. They want the puck in all situations and at all times in the game.

You’re joining a team that set a franchise record in points. Stylistically, when you watch the Leafs or play against them, what is the style of play that appeals to you as far as a fit?

Tavares: I think you look at, obviously, just the depth up front and the youth – how young they are and the energy they play with, the pace they play with, and not only that, the creativity they play with.

I know, going through this process this week, I start thinking a lot about playing against the teams I was considering. I just remember how tough the games were this year, how tough they were to play against. There was no room, no time and space. The defense has been talked about a lot here over a little while, and I just remember how tough they were to play against. I think it was just the depth they bring and that youth and energy, and their ability to be creative. Obviously, they have a good sense of who they are and how they want to play.

The jubilation for one fan base is heartbreak for others, especially on the Island. What do you say to the fans there and what is your message to the Islander fans?

Tavares: That place means a lot to me. Everything I’ve been through there, the impact people had on me, the things we went through as a group, the teammates I’ve had there… It was such a hard decision just because of how special it was. It’s a great organization with a tremendous fan base – tremendously loyal, tremendously passionate. If you’ve ever been to a game with Islander fans, it’s something really unique. I think my message is – I made some statements on Twitter today, and I tried to put some things that really came from the heart. I think just what I want to reiterate is thank you. Thank you for the impact you made on me. I don’t know if words can describe how much I appreciated my time there and the impact everyone made on me. I think the organization is in great hands. Some great people there and obviously some new faces that are going to do great things, I believe. There is some great talent there. You’ve got some great pieces and obviously you are leading with the kid who won the Calder Trophy this year and is an amazing young kid. I think the future is bright there. I think that’s the biggest thing. I know it’s been a bittersweet day and tough at times for me in the past few days because of how closely connected I have been to the people in that organization, but I really believe they have a great future ahead of them.