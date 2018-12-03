The other shoe has dropped with the return of William Nylander to the active roster, as the Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for AHL winger Michael Carcone.

Clearly, there was a handshake agreement in place between Kyle Dubas and Josh Leivo dictating that he would not be sitting games out in the press box while healthy and capable of contributing to a large number of teams in the NHL. Leivo spent the better part of two seasons doing just that (sitting), hoping for Mike Babcock to take more of a shining to him while biding his time for an opportunity by way of injury or poor performance.

The absence of William Nylander afforded Leivo that opportunity for the first time in his Leaf career to start the 2018-19 season, and for the most part, he took advantage of it. He posted four goals and six points in 24 games in limited fourth-line minutes playing primarily with Tyler Ennis and Frederik Gauthier, but more than the decent goal production, he brought a different element to the lineup as a skilled big body who could work the walls effectively. He contributed nicely to a fourth line that was a net positive when it came to possession and goal impacts.

In an ideal world, the Leafs would’ve kept him around as a cheap, quality depth piece (and homegrown draft pick) who can fill in on the fourth line but could also jump into a top-nine role capably in a pinch. Roster and asset management wise, Leivo arguably offers significantly more value to the Leafs than Martin Marincin or Justin Holl — both extras on the active roster — currently do, but this is more about doing right by Leivo than either of those former considerations.

How players are treated by an organization does matter, and Dubas clearly did what was right by a player who was a good soldier throughout his time as a Leaf, keeping his head down and working hard even when it seemed like the opportunity may never come for the better part of two seasons.

The Leafs knowingly lost this trade, of that there is little doubt. Partly it’s down to how deep of a team they are down the right wing with the return of William Nylander, who is joined by Mitch Marner, Kasperi Kapanen and Connor Brown on one of the deepest — if not the deepest — right flanks in the NHL. There is a question worth asking about whether there was a better return available on Connor Brown (three goals, nine points in 27 games, but has scored 20 in the NHL) than this low sell on Leivo, but that was likely never in consideration knowing Brown’s significant penalty-killing contributions and the level of affection Babcock has for his professionalism and 200-foot game.

In return, the Leafs acquired Michael Carcone, a 22-year-old right winger who has been plying his trade in the AHL for the Utica Comets. An undrafted signing out of junior by the Canucks organization, he put up two seasons of pedestrian AHL numbers but has broken out a little with 17 points in 20 games to start the 2018-19 season. The 5’10, 175-pound winger will add some scoring depth to the Marlies, which seems to have taken priority here over adding a mid-level pick for the draft coffers.

Michael Carcone Scouting Report

