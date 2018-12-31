Happy New Year to everyone here at MLHS!

From a 105-point 2017-18 season, to John Tavares signing on July 1, to a 26-11-2 start to the 2018-19 season, this has been a special year here at the site and for the team & fan base at large. And the best is yet to come.

We want to thank each and every one of you for reading, lurking, commenting, or however it is you enjoy MLHS.

In the meantime, Rasmus Sandin is in action vs. Kazakhstan at 6:30 p.m. EST as the lead up to Team Canada vs Team Russia at 8 p.m. EST.

🥳 New Year's Eve at the #WorldJuniors 🥳 4 pm 🇨🇿🆚🇩🇰

6:30 pm 🇸🇪🆚🇰🇿

8 pm 🇨🇦🆚🇷🇺

10:30 pm 🇺🇸🆚🇫🇮 All times ET All games on @TSN_Sports Full tournament broadcast schedule 👇 https://t.co/k91OMAbfXm — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2018

Have fun, be safe, and don’t drink and drive.