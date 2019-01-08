On the team’s performance:

I didn’t mind us through two. In saying that, they were up 2-0 and they had blocked lots of shots and kept the puck from the net, and we’d find a way to get out of the lane. I thought we got a lesson from a veteran team here today.

Really, in the third period in particular, I don’t know if we thought we were just going to come out and race around. They just stayed patient and did it right. I thought they were heavy on the puck, heavy on their sticks, detailed, and they competed.

I liked their game. I liked our game through two. I thought we were in a good spot to crawl our way back. I thought if we worked hard, we’d get a power play. I liked our second. We didn’t get the puck to the net enough; had opportunity to and didn’t.

In the third period, it was just men and boys. You’ve got to understand you’ve got to be patient. You can’t just race around. You’ve got to play the game right. If you do, you’ll get rewarded.

I like their team tonight. Their faceoff circle — I think we were 3-15 in the first period. I thought they were dialed in. I thought their players were playing a real game and it was a competitive game. We didn’t hold our end up through 60.