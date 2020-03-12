This sucks, and it’s the right thing to do. Sports are just sports, and this will save many lives.
The statement from the NHL:
In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games.
The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.
We will continue to monitor all of the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.
More details on the NHL suspending play. No travel allowed. No meeting. No paractices. However, it’s a rapidly changing environment. For now it’s go home, go home and stay home until further notice.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 12, 2020
The decision to temporarily suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic is an appropriate course of action at this time. pic.twitter.com/ApudNZvurS
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 12, 2020
You won't ever know if what you did personally helped. That's the nature of public health. When the best way to save lives is to prevent a disease rather than treat it, success often looks like an overreaction.
— Mari Armstrong-Hough (@MariInTokyo) March 12, 2020
We will provide updates in the days to come as to how MLHS will proceed throughout the suspension of play. The comment boards will remain open, and we ask that you please discuss this pandemic with the sensitivity it warrants. Please stay safe, everyone.
Statement from Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan
Following the @NHL’s suspension of the 2019-20 season, Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan provided the following statement: https://t.co/pDrZRauT0t pic.twitter.com/JsJfOKHAW5
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 12, 2020
Statement from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
MLSE statement on suspension of NBA, NHL and MLS seasons. pic.twitter.com/remYl1rTyB
— MLSE PR (@MLSEPR) March 12, 2020