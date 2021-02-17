MLHS Podcast, Episode #3 — 5-1 Collapse, Matthews’ dominance, Tavares’ performance level, Galchenyuk Trade, Granlund rumours & more

By
MLHS Staff
-
0
Toronto Maple Leafs bench
Photo: Frank Gunn/Canadian Press

In Episode 3 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli digest the team’s 6-5 OT loss to the Senators, the acquisition of Alex Galchenyuk, the rumours of the Leafs’ interest in Mikael Granlund, Auston Matthews’ dominance, John Tavares’ performance level, Joe Thornton’s fit in the lineup, the Tavares-Nylander line & more.

Episode 3 Overview

  • The Leafs‘ 5-1 collapse against the Ottawa Senators and how the team should be evaluated this season (0:30)
  • Auston Matthews’ next-level dominance this year (8:45)
  • The Alex Galchenyuk acquisition and interest in Mikael Granlund (14:40)
  • John Tavares’ performance level this season (20:00)
  • The team’s offensive & possession play at 5v5 overall and their approach to creating offense in the o-zone (23:30)
  • Whether Tavares-Nylander should be split up (28:35)
  • Joe Thornton on the first line in his return to the lineup (34:55)
  • Stat of the Week: Where does Thornton rank in completed o-zone passes? (41:55)
  • Sheldon Keefe’s postgame comments after the Senators loss (43:35)

Previous articleWeighing up the Alex Galchenyuk trade and rumoured interest in Mikael Granlund — MLHS Podcast
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR