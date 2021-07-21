Kyle Dubas, Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

In Episode 23 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch debate Kyle Dubas’ decision to protect Justin Holl in the expansion draft, the acquisition and exposure of Jared McCann, moving on from Alex Kerfoot, the ice-time distribution and third-line makeup of past Stanley Cup winners, and more.

Subscribe on SoundcloudSpotifyiTunes Patreon

Episode Overview

  • Debating Kyle Dubas’ decision to protect Holl over McCann, Kerfoot’s true value (0:30)
  • The importance of handedness on defense in the NHL (13:40)
  • The merits of keeping the Muzzin-Holl pairing together and the value of stability/continuity on the Leafs‘ defense (22:00)
  • Jared McCann’s value as a middle-six forward vs. Justin Holl’s value as a RHD, weighing up McCann vs. Kerfoot (26:00)
  • Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner’s ice time, the public perception of their contracts, and breaking down the TOI distribution of recent past Cup winners (37:40)
  • The need to build a better third forward line for next season & lessons from the third lines of past Cup winners (49:45)
Previous articleCan you really win riding three forwards? Why the Toronto Maple Leafs need to adjust their ice-time allocation
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR