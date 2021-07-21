In Episode 23 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch debate Kyle Dubas’ decision to protect Justin Holl in the expansion draft, the acquisition and exposure of Jared McCann, moving on from Alex Kerfoot, the ice-time distribution and third-line makeup of past Stanley Cup winners, and more.
Episode Overview
- Debating Kyle Dubas’ decision to protect Holl over McCann, Kerfoot’s true value (0:30)
- The importance of handedness on defense in the NHL (13:40)
- The merits of keeping the Muzzin-Holl pairing together and the value of stability/continuity on the Leafs‘ defense (22:00)
- Jared McCann’s value as a middle-six forward vs. Justin Holl’s value as a RHD, weighing up McCann vs. Kerfoot (26:00)
- Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner’s ice time, the public perception of their contracts, and breaking down the TOI distribution of recent past Cup winners (37:40)
- The need to build a better third forward line for next season & lessons from the third lines of past Cup winners (49:45)