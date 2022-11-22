Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 overtime loss that dropped the Leafs’ record to 10-5-5 this season.

On the team’s performance:

We played a good hockey game. We deserved better. We played a close-to-perfect third period, too. We made a mistake, and that is the difference.

On Morgan Rielly’s status after leaving the game:

He is going to have to get some pictures tomorrow and get a better idea of what is happening there.

On the prospect of losing another key defenseman to injury:

Yeah, it is tough. We are already missing guys. Morgan is so important to our team and to our backend, in particular. We lose Muzzin, made a big deal of it, and it wasn’t a big deal. We lose Brodie, made a big deal of it, and it wasn’t a big deal. We just have to keep playing.

On whether there is a common thread in the OT losses:

I wouldn’t say there is a common thread. If you go through each of them, there are different issues in each of them, but obviously, it is not good enough.

On Rasmus Sandin jumping in after Auston Matthews got clipped:

It says he is engaged in the game sticking up for one of his teammates. I think it is a really good job by him. At different times during the season, we have responded well in those moments.

On whether there was an explanation for the non-call on Oliver Wahlstrom’s hit on Matthews: