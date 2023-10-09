Advertisement

After Monday’s practice, Sheldon Keefe discussed Fraser Minten making the big club to start the regular season, William Nylander returning to the wing, the loss of Sam Lafferty, and much more.

Practice Lines – Oct. 9

Lines at Leafs practice Bertuzzi -Matthews – Marner

Domi – Tavares – Nylander

Knies – Minten – Jarnkrok

Gregor – Kampf – Reaves

Cowan, McMann Rielly – Brodie

McCabe – Klingberg

Giordano – Liljegren

Kokkonen – Miller Samsonov

Waiver News – Oct 9

All six #leafs players on waivers yesterday cleared: Simon Benoit, Kyle Clifford, Dylan Gambrell, Martin Jones, William Lagesson and Maxime Lajoie. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2023

Was there a moment or a game in camp when it became clear that Fraser Minten was ready?

Keefe: I don’t know if I would say if there was any game. I think it is the body of work, which never really took a step backward. That is really what you are looking to see.

Sometimes, whether it is the competition increasing and playing more NHL players that are pushing as it is closer to the season, or the grind of the preseason itself takes a toll on you… That didn’t really happen.

Because of that, he remained, relevant and in the conversation all the way through. Some flexibility on our cap became available with the move yesterday, and with that guy, we were able to keep extra guys on our roster. It became more real for him there.

There were two separate decisions. There was a desire to create more flexibility and keep a bigger roster, and then it was, “Who do we want to keep?”

I am really happy for Fraser. He has worked extremely hard. We think he can help us. We will give him that opportunity.

Will it be day-by-day in terms of evaluating whether he stays with the team?

Keefe: Yeah, day-by-day is probably not accurate. Like any other player, if they don’t have a great day, you are going to give them another opportunity. It is going to be an ongoing evaluation as it is for any new player coming in.

We are a team that is competing to win. It is going to be something where we have high expectations for anybody that is in our lineup. We believe in him. We think he has earned the opportunity.

It greats a good look for our lineup. We have talked about getting that additional center. We had started with Willy in camp there. There was a need to try to create a third center to go with Knies, Domi, and Bertuzzi. We like that as an option to start here.

Did you come into camp thinking it was a possibility Minten could make it?

Keefe: No. It wasn’t on the radar at all. We like the player, and I thought he had a great camp last year. I was really excited to watch him in Traverse City and all of that. We did have some people inside our player development and scouting who watched him very, very closely and thought that he might factor in than we had figured. It turns out that is the case. Credit to them.

Credit to Fraser. Even since his season ended last season to coming into this season, we have seen tremendous growth in him. He is faster, bigger, and stronger. Probably more important than anything, the foundation of his game is rooted in competitiveness, intelligence, pro habits, and detail. All of those are things that kids coming out of junior normally have to take time working into their game. He arrives with that.

That is exciting, and it is why he hasn’t taken a step backward. He has that solid foundation to build upon.

Are some of those attributes you mentioned the same traits the others in the organization thought might pop out about Minten?

Keefe: Yeah, precisely, and just knowing we had a need for another center or had an opportunity for another center. With William and his ability to play both, you are a little bit weaker on the wings if he is at center, and we are a little bit weaker at center if he is on the wing. There was opportunity there. He has taken advantage of it.

I am sure he wouldn’t have come in here thinking this would be a reality. It wasn’t a goal necessarily. It was just about putting his best foot forward, working hard, and looking to make things difficult while soaking up everything he could from the experience. Through all of that, he has found his way onto the opening-day roster.

We are excited for him. In talking to our players, they are excited, too. They recognize a lot of the traits we are talking about as well.

What did you learn from the sample of reps you saw from William Nylander at center?

Keefe: I am hoping that he takes more comfort in that if I go to it. Because of the progression of Minten and of keeping an eye on this situation with how it has played out, we shifted away from William on it.

It was not as many reps as we anticipated, but I still think it is more than he has had in the past in terms of a consistent run, so if we feel the need to go to that, it is an easier transition for him to do so.

How tough it is to lose a guy in Sam Lafferty?

Keefe: It is tough. Obviously, it happens in camp and right here where you are a part of it, and it is a little bit harder that way, but it is not unlike some of the guys we have had to see walk out in offseasons and things of that nature with the salary cap being what it is and staying flat all of these years.

We knew things were going to be really tight when we made some of the decisions we made in the offseason. With the way that it is, aside from Timmins, we remained healthy in camp. That just tightened things even further. Decisions had to be made.

Sam is a great team player who worked extremely hard when he was here. He is a good player and a good professional. We wish him well.

Is there an announcement about Noah Gregor on the way?

Keefe: I will leave that to Tre. He will talk tomorrow and give an update on that. We are going to see a lot of different machinations of the lineup happening over the next little bit before we hit the ice on Wednesday.

How about Easton Cowan? Is he still here for more of an experience?

Keefe: I will leave that to Tre to talk about. We will see a lot of different things happening with the roster in the next couple of days before we hit the ice. Easton will be a part of that.

What is your reaction to Matt Murray undergoing the surgery (out six to eight months), and is there a plan to keep him involved?

Keefe: We have been aware of his situation for some time now. It doesn’t change anything from my perspective. We are just happy that the procedure went well. He seems to be in good spirits. It is a long road ahead, but it will be good to see him around.

When you talk to him, he is wanting to put the work in. He knows it was a necessary thing for him and his career. I also know Matt is an incredibly hard worker and a disciplined guy. He will do all that he can to be ready.

What do you make of the appointments today with Jake Muzzin as a pro scout and Curtis McElhinney as director of goalie development?

Keefe: Muzz is the one I know the most. I do know that since he has been unable to play, he has been wanting to contribute to the organization in any way that he can and take advantage of each day while he is here. He has moved away from the area here now, but he still wants to be involved in helping us and figuring out what is next in life for him. To have him around and have his perspective is valuable to the organization.

I have gotten to know McElhinney a little bit from being around here the last little while. That was a need to have.

Two guys with lots of different experiences in the league. You can never have enough of those types of people. Exciting additions.