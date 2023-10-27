Advertisement

Ahead of Friday’s practice in Nashville, Sheldon Keefe discussed Jake McCabe’s injury status, Ilya Samsonov’s rocky start to the year, the call-up of William Lagesson, and William Nylander & John Tavares’ strong connection to start the season.

Practice lines – Oct. 27

Leafs recall William Lagesson from Marlies Fraser Minten reassigned to the Kamloops Blazers Per @LeafsPR @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 27, 2023

Leafs lines at practice in Nashville Jarnkrok – Matthews – Marner

Bertuzzi – Tavares – Nylander

Knies – Kampf – Domi

Gregor – Holmberg – Reaves Rielly – Brodie

Giordano – Liljegren

Lagesson – Klingberg Woll

Samsonov Wrap up road trip tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 27, 2023

What is the diagnosis for Jake McCabe? Is it looking like a long-term thing?

Keefe: I don’t have the diagnosis. He was getting an MRI today right around the time we were practicing. I don’t have the results.

The fact that he is getting an MRI tells us it is going to take time. It is just a matter of how long and how significant. We are not expecting it to be a day-to-day thing at this point.

Why was William Lagesson the player who was recalled on defense?

Keefe: It would just be the experience that he has had. He really got better and better as the camp went along with us. It is probably just the experience he has had in the league.

He was signed for this purpose: to be a recall guy for us. Some of the other guys had really good camps for us, but I think it is just important for us to keep them in a rhythm in the AHL and really get some footing there.

For a guy like Lagesson, he has experience in this situation. It just makes sense.

What is your sense of how Ilya Samsonov has been working through his start to the season?

Keefe: I think he is good. He has had some time — because of how Joe has played — to put in extra work, clear his head, and all of that.

The important message here is that it is early. I know there are questions coming from you guys and all of that stuff, but it is early. Let’s relax. This is a really good goalie who carried us through some tough times last year and had a career year. Let’s let it breathe.

Tomorrow is another opportunity for him to get in there and build his game back.

Are those the kinds of things you are reminding him of as well when preparing him for his next start on Saturday?

Keefe: Yeah, absolutely. The things that he did last season and the success that he had — whether it is the type of regular season that he had or being the goalie to help us win a playoff round — are significant accomplishments and a huge step in his career. Latch onto that and have that as the foundation of your confidence. Just get to work and clear your head.

It is a mental game for him right now. He has the ability. He has shown that.

John Tavares and William Nylander appear to be two guys with very different personalities. What makes them work together so well?

Keefe: I think their skill sets match well. Willy is a puck-dominant guy who can bring the puck up ice and get it off the boards in the offensive zone. He can attack the middle. John is so good and so dangerous in the middle of the ice, around the net, and in tight spaces.

It has worked for us well for a number of years now. The start they have gotten off to collectively, in terms of the two of them together, is probably the best they have played and the most in sync they have been. It has been terrific for us.

Is there an area of the game where their chemistry shines through the most?

Keefe: I don’t know if I would say there is one area. Will is really getting defense on their heels this season. I think that is benefitting anyone that he is playing with.

John, on the other side of it, is producing at a high rate. He is working well with Willy, but he has also had a tremendous attention to detail defensively. He is really taking charge of being a leader on that line and is really looking to execute the details of our defensive structure, which I think helps his linemates to be good offensively. It helps Willy to take some extra chances here and there.

To me, John has really respected the structure and the system while still finding ways to produce on offense. To me, that is what you want to see from your captain.