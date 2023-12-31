Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes which dropped the team’s record to 17-10-7.

On whether there are any regrets about scratching David Kampf after the two goals against the Leafs‘ PK:

No.

On the team’s performance overall:

Team played hard. Team played well. Special teams were the difference in the game, but we knew that was going to be a major challenge coming in. Over the last month or so, both their power play and penalty kill have been at the top of the league in both areas. It has carried them through a lot. At five-on-five, I liked our game a lot. Defensively, we did not give up very much at all. That is two games in a row now where we have given up very, very little at five-on-five. Obviously, we couldn’t score enough. We got in alone a few times and got some good looks, which you normally don’t get against a team like this. We got some looks that were clean, but there was obviously not enough to make good on them.

On whether he was happy with Martin Jones’ performance in net:

Yeah, he keeps them at two. That is what you are looking for.

On whether it’s frustrating that the goals against were minimized but the team couldn’t score: