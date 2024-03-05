On the Bruins bringing their best effort:

They are a premier team in the league. Every night that you play them, you are in for a tough night. It was exactly what we expected in that sense.

On his team’s overall performance and where it could’ve been better:

I loved our start. In the first six minutes — right up until we got our power play — I liked a lot about our game. The ice was titled their way.

We didn’t get a lot in terms of scoring chances, but it takes time to generate chances against this team. They don’t make many mistakes. You have to really earn your opportunities. I thought we had a good process in place to do that. We had a lot of time on their half of the ice. We earned a power play.

Our power play struggled to get in on their entries, creating a little bit of frustration there. And then they took it to us. They gained momentum there off of their shorthanded chances. I thought they grabbed a hold of the game for a period of time there and scored. They got their power play, and they scored. Special teams are a big factor in the first period.

I thought our second period was excellent. Again, I thought we carried the play. We had the puck a lot and spent a lot of time on their half of the ice.

They scored their third goal, and just 10 seconds before they scored, Bobby McMann had basically the exact same shot off of an entry on the same play. It is a kick-middle drive wide. I thought our shot was more wide-open than theirs was. It doesn’t go in for us. Their guy makes good and it goes in for them, which sort of tells some of the story on the night.

Boston played hard. They defended their net extremely well. I thought they were better than us in that area for sure.

When they make good on their chances and we don’t make good on ours, you tend to overanalyze the game and over-emphasize the negative. We did a lot of good things today, but you can’t just do good things and expect to beat a team like Boston. You have to do great things. You have to be ultra-competitive. You have to be great on special teams. A lot of things need to line up. There weren’t enough of those for us tonight.