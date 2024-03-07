Advertisement

Ahead of Thursday’s game in Boston, Sheldon Keefe discussed the addition of Joel Edmundson to the Maple Leafs’ defense group.

What stands out about Joel Edmundson and what he can bring to the group?

Keefe: A lot of experience, in particular in the playoffs. He has won. He is a big guy who is competitive and protects the net very well. He is not fun to play against.

He is another guy who adds to the depth of our defense and gives us some extra size and presence back there. I would say we have been an undersized defense in a lot of ways in terms of our length. He adds that.

In what ways do you think the team can benefit from adding another veteran who has won a Cup?

Keefe: We have had guys with those experiences in the past. They are invaluable. It is partly what their presence brings and partly what their word and their leadership bring and the respect that comes with it.

There is also the acknowledgment of how hard it is and what is required. I think you can never have enough of that type of experience. To be able to bring a guy in who has it is really important.

Where do you think Edmundson fits into the defense?

Keefe: I just think he gives us an additional option on defense. He is a guy who can help us protect our net. He adds a different dimension in terms of the size and strength he brings to the backend. He brings penalty-kill help, leadership, and experience. You can never have enough of that.

He is a guy who has been through it. He is unique and different from the group that we have in terms of size and presence. Talking to him today, he is excited to join us and we’re certainly excited to have him.

Is he an option for you tonight in Boston?

Keefe: I don’t expect him to be an option today. He is going to be landing right around the time when we are getting rolling tonight. He is not expected to be an option, but we have some game-time decisions tonight. In the event that we end up being shorthanded or undermanned going into the game, he may make an appearance, but he is not expected to at this point.

What is the biggest adjustment needed tonight from the last loss to Boston?

Keefe: As you go through it, it is less about the tactical things. When we have been at our best, there has been a different level of competitiveness and urgency on the puck. That makes us a better team.

That is required even more when you play a team like Boston. It is a real hallmark of their group. We have to be able to match and exceed that. It is an additional challenge for us to do it against this team and more of a challenge to do it on a back-to-back.

We went into Vegas a couple of weeks ago and it was a back-to-back. You were thinking it would be a real challenge. You are not quite sure what you are going to have as a team. We laid it out there as one of our better efforts. It is going to be a similar type of deal for our team tonight to dig in and find another level.

Are there any lineup changes that are confirmed?

Keefe: McCabe will be back in. He is good to go. Otherwise, a couple of things are up in the air.

Have you experienced something like this before where the team has battled the flu bug so often?

Keefe: Not really. It is more that we haven’t gotten it bad enough at one particular time. It has been two or three guys at a time. It hasn’t really run through the entire team. It seems like that is the case where it keeps popping back up and getting the guys who haven’t had it previously.

We hope this is it. It is starting to pile up. We can manage it and have in the past. We are hoping that we will be fine and good to go.

What do you like about the way Calle Jarnkrok and Bobby McMann are playing together right now with John Tavares?

Keefe: The energy that they have brought and the pressure on the puck, in particular. The way they forecheck, track, their defensive-zone coverage, and the pressure on the puck the guys apply allows them to play a little less time on defense and a little more time on offense. I think that has helped John.

The three of them have really found some chemistry in the early going. We want to continue to capitalize on it.