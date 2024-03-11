Advertisement

After Monday’s practice, Sheldon Keefe discussed the break in the schedule, his memories of Joel Edmundson from the Leafs’ battles against Montreal, Tyler Bertuzzi’s spot on the Matthews line, and more.

Practice Lines – Mar. 11

Leafs lines at practice Bertuzzi – Matthews – Nylander

Domi – Tavares – Jarnkrok

Knies – Kampf – McMann

Holmberg – Dewar – Reaves

Gregor, Robertson Rielly – Lyubushkin

Brodie – Benoit

Edmundson – Liljegren

Giordano – Timmins Samsonov

Woll

Jones @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2024

With the schedule being what it is, is it a good opportunity to get some rest late in the season?

Keefe: For sure. It is good for our whole team. It was a tough stretch we just went through there with four games in six nights leading up to yesterday’s day off. It is seven games in 12 days since coming back from that road trip. We had that winning streak, and the team is feeling good. We played seven games in 12 nights, and I think we were certainly seeing the effects of that.

Is that what you were seeing from Auston Matthews during his quiet week?

Keefe: I think there is some of that. A lot of our guys seemed like they were worn down a little bit with the demands of the schedule, especially once we got past that Buffalo game.

The turnaround in Boston was as miserable of a travel night as we have had all season with some of the challenges that we had. The Gardiner was shut down that night getting to the airport, the weather was bad in Boston, there was customs, and it was 3 a.m. in the morning (when we got in). And we had to prepare for the Boston Bruins. It was a tough stretch. I think that bled into Montreal as well.

Specific to Auston, he had at least two maybe three chances where he is basically in alone on the goalie in Boston. Those didn’t fall for him. Things have fallen a lot for him this season, and they will again, but the historic pace that was on is historic for a reason. It is difficult to maintain. I think this break will be good for him.

What do you remember about Joel Edmundson from the 2021 season and particularly the playoff series against him?

Keefe: You just remember that he made it miserable to get to the net. I can’t remember how many times you are watching the video back, and you think there could be five or six minor penalties called. But that is playoff hockey and the way that it goes. He is ultra competitive around the most dangerous area when protecting the net. That is a big part.

Also, I think he is another guy — and you’ve heard me say this a lot — who is comfortable in who he is no matter what the game brings. As the temperature rises and the pressure rises, I think he is very confident and comfortable in who he is with his personality, his character, his toughness, and the experience that comes with that.

How much of a better position do you think Tyler Bertuzzi is in to take advantage of a spot next to Auston Matthews this time around?

Keefe: I think he is in a far better place with his own game. He is far more comfortable being here in Toronto — and all of the things that come with it — and playing with his teammates, in the structure, and the coaches. I think he is in a far better place there.

What potential do you see for Matthew Knies with David Kampf and Bobby McMann?

Keefe: Kampf, for me, has shown in his time here that he can elevate. He can take on more responsibility. We have gone with Domi in the middle of most of the season here. With Kampf as the fourth center, he has played a little bit of a different type of role than what he has played in the past.

We have known and felt that he can take on more and elevate. Right now, Mitch’s absence forces me to rethink some things and look at different things. That is part of why you saw the line as they were the other night.

I like the line. They are three guys who have good size and speed. They are good in possession of the puck. They are on top of people very quickly. They didn’t spend very much time in our zone.

It was our most successful line (in Montreal). Even though the Domi and Tavares line got us two very important goals, I thought our best line offensively was the line of Kampf, McMann, and Knies. That was great to see. You are not necessarily expecting that out of them. You expect hard defensive play and to be able to help us win some territory, but they also got to the net.

There weren’t a ton of moves at the deadline, but what does it mean to the team to be able to settle in and know this is the group moving forward?

Keefe: I think that is really important. That is a conversation you have as a coach. This is our group. Let’s get to work again and understand your roles, your responsibilities, and all of those sorts of things. Just focus on being here and helping this team win.

For different players, the deadline means different things. For some guys, it doesn’t concern them at all and it is business as usual. But there are a number of players for whom, any time a player is coming in or out, it may directly affect them and it has an impact for sure. For the younger, less experienced guys, it’s probably the case even more.

I mentioned the other night that it is important to keep Liljegren involved and let him know that we believe in him, that he is here for a reason, and that it is different than it has been in the past for him. We are going to keep him going for those reasons.

For Nick Robertson, is it just about waiting for the opportunity at this point?

Keefe: I would say so. Today was the first day having him back with the group in a while here, but it is nice to see him back and nice to have him feel like he is still a part of what we are doing here.