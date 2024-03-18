Advertisement

After Monday’s practice, Sheldon Keefe discussed Mitch Marner’s injury absence, the status of Calle Jarnkrok and Ilya Lyubushkin, and moving Tyler Bertuzzi and Timothy Liljegren onto the top power-play unit.

Practice Lines – Mar. 18

Lines at Leafs practice Bertuzzi – Matthews – Holmberg

McMann – Domi – Nylander

Knies – Tavares – Robertson

Dewar – Kampf – Reaves

Gregor Rielly – Brodie

Benoit – McCabe

Edmundson – Liljegren

Giordano – Timmins Samsonov

Woll

What is the outlook for Mitch Marner this week?

Keefe: He is not going to be coming on the trip with us. We are trying to get him to the point where he is comfortable throughout the week. He is day-to-day away from being day-to-day. He is day-to-day on (starting) skating, and then we’ll figure it out from there.

Is that a sign that something is wrong?

Keefe: No, it just hasn’t been responding the way that they had hoped. Just stepping back a little bit with it.

What is Ilya Lyubushkin’s status?

Keefe: He is ill, so it’s nothing related to injury. He is not going to be traveling with us today.

Is there an update on Calle Jarnkrok?

Keefe: No update on him. He is weeks away.

With Simon Benoit coming back into the lineup, what can he do to be impactful?

Keefe: Just doing his job. In fact, I’d expect it to be a little bit better, quite honestly, because he has stepped back from the lineup and watched. That is motivating in and of itself.

Also, the league is hard when you are playing all the time. When you get a chance to step back and recharge and then come back into the lineup, you expect to have a little bit more.

Benny has done a really good job for us. I have liked a lot of things that he has brought to us, but I don’t think the last little stretch has been as good as it was at different points in the season. Hopefully, taking a step back a little bit will be beneficial to him and us in the long term.

Any coach would prefer a healthy and consistent lineup, but at the same time, is it an opportunity to look at depth players in different roles and find out what they can do?

Keefe: No doubt. We have already seen what it has done for someone like Bobby McMann, right? There are a lot of others that we have talked about.

Our forward group has a lot of change in it. There are a lot of different guys, and we have four first-year players on forward. Whether it is Dewar, Gregor, or Reaves, these guys are trying to solidify themselves and get comfortable. There are a number of different things happening around our more veteran forwards.

With Jarny and Mitch being out, it creates more opportunity for others to play, to grow, and for us to learn more about them. At the same time, as I was alluding to with Benoit, for someone like Mitch — who hasn’t had really any time off — in the long run, some time away — as much as we miss him — will be beneficial to him when he gets back.

What have you made of Joseph Woll’s approach as he has had some time to step back?

Keefe: I think he has been great. He got two starts in those Boston games. Last week, it was a combination of us having a gap in the schedule but also electing to play Sammy in both games. After playing a couple of games, he has been able to take a step back and continue to work at his game.

This week, he is going to get two starts. The schedule gets a little bit busier from here. I think he is in a good place mentally.

On the power play, you have talked about the right shot of Timothy Liljegren on the top unit. What are you looking for with Tyler Bertuzzi joining the unit as well?

Keefe: A little more presence from a guy who is going to be hungry and consistent around the net. The way Philadelphia kills penalties is significantly different than the way Carolina kills penalties, so it makes you want to have this type of look.

Having Liljegren — as the right shot at the top with some of the movement, and especially with losing Mitch — is important to have with Willy and Auston’s ability to shoot and finish. Having another right shot is helpful for that.

That is really it. We have Morgan working with the other group, which will give that group a boost, too.

How does the dynamic change for Auston Matthews when he is on a line without William Nylander or Mitch Marner?

Keefe: There are more pucks available for Auston to be the driver and facilitator for others. At the same time, it is about finding the chemistry with those guys and letting them know he is available by talking and communicating more. There is less of that sense that Mitch has of knowing where Auston is and where to find him with the vision. It is a little bit different.

We are working through that. It wasn’t as good against Carolina, but as we have talked about, I liked how those guys played. Whether it was Jarny there or when Holmberg was up with Jarny out, we liked that. Holmberg, in particular, had a really strong game in Philadelphia. You want to say with it.

Wayne Simmonds has announced his retirement. What are some of your memories of your three years together in Toronto?

Keefe: A competitor. One of the toughest guys I have ever coached. He was a guy good guy to have around with a good energy about him.

Going back, it was a shame that his first year with us was played at a time when there were no fans in the building. But he had a terrific career. His best years were in Philadelphia, so it is fitting that he will retire as a Flyer.