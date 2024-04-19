Advertisement

After Friday’s practice, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery discussed his Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy pairing, the regular-season series against the Leafs, and managing two goalies in the playoffs.

Practice Lines – Apr. 19

#NHLBruins Practice Lines Heinen-Zacha-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-DeBrusk

Lauko-Geekie-Frederic

Beecher-Boqvist-Maroon

Van Riemsdyk Lindholm-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Shattenkirk-Peeke

Lohrei-Wotherspoon Ullmark

Swayman — Joe Pohoryles (@Joe_Poho) April 19, 2024

The Bruins have a long history of beating the Maple Leafs in the playoffs. Is that something you can use as an advantage?

Montgomery: We haven’t talked about it, to be honest. You’d have to ask the players that.

Playoffs are a different beast, but what did the team do well in the regular-season series against the Leafs?

Montgomery: Playoffs are completely different. One time, we caught them on a back-to-back. That was favourable to us. Both teams are going to be evenly rested throughout the series.

We have to be aware of their top-end forwards. You have to stay over top of them. We can’t give up odd-man rushes. We have to make them defend. It is probably the same thing they are saying about us.

It all comes down to execution now. It all comes down to special teams. It comes down to goaltending. It comes down to five-on-five play and winning your battles.

Are you that much more aware of who is on the ice against their top-end forwards compared to the regular season?

Montgomery: In the regular season, you can give players a little more leash to see how they handle certain matchups. At playoff time, you will be a little more restricted in who you use against certain people.

What do you like about pairing Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy?

Montgomery: It is good to have two really good defensemen playing out there. Who knows? We are very flexible.

We have moved our defensemen all around. We can use Lindholm with McAvoy, Carlo, or Peeke. We can use McAvoy with Grzelcyk, Lindholm, Peeke, or Carlo. He has played with everybody.

Just because they are slotted together doesn’t mean they are going to play together the entire game.

A couple of weeks ago, Kevin Shattenkirk watched a lot of hockey. How did he deal with it? Are you impressed with how he has come through it?

Montgomery: I have been impressed with him throughout the year. It is not easy to sit veteran players who have had tremendous careers. With his communication — and our communication to him — we have never left him in the dark.

He has always been a true pro. He has been great at not only keeping himself ready but also getting other players ready who are maybe sitting out with him. He has been tremendous that way.

Every time he comes back in the lineup, he plays better. He knows the system. He executes the system really well. As a coach, we know what we are getting from him game in and game out. High effort. The execution is going to be there as far as how we want to play. His compete level brings other people into the fight.

How is Matt Grzelcyk doing?

Montgomery: Grz is fine. He blocked a shot. It hit his shinpad. If he were a (U. of Maine) Black Bear, he would’ve gotten up right away, but he is a (Boston University) Terrier, so he sat on the ice for a little while.

Is there a noticeably different vibe around the team going into the playoffs this spring compared to last?

Montgomery: I think our players seem to be more in the moment this year.

Have you decided on a goalie for Game 1?

Montgomery: We have decided, but we are not sharing it with you guys.

Do you want to share how you are going to manage the starts throughout the series?

Montgomery: I think [Don Sweeney] explained it great yesterday. We have two great goaltenders. Our entire group is comfortable with either one. Performance is going to dictate a lot of how we move forward.