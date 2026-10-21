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After a 6-2 win in Columbus, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Easton Cowan’s breakout season so far, Jake McCabe’s injury, Marshall Rifai stepping in on the blue line, and strong nights from Kirill Marchenko and Morgan Rielly.

Hiller on a good team win:

Oh, it was top to bottom. That is what I thought. Some guys pushed into bigger roles than we would anticipate. We turned the puck over quite a bit in the game before/last night. That was pretty easy to see. I thought we did a way better job of that tonight, especially early. We got it behind and were skating, and then scored some really nice goals, I thought, because of it.

Hiller on Jake McCabe’s injury in his eye area:

We held him out for precautionary reasons. I bumped into him. He seems to be doing okay, but we just want to make sure we go slow.

Hiller on Marshall Rifai stepping up and scoring late:

We weren’t even sure. We kind of talked about, “Should we give him a chance to get in there?” It’s a big team, Columbus. He’s been waiting patiently, and he’s a big, strong guy. We really needed him tonight. What a night for him. Again, we didn’t expect this much. Then to cap it off with a goal, that’s a pretty special night.

Hiller on Easton Cowan complementing Matthews:

We’ve talked about him a lot. I can’t say enough good things about him, honestly. He’s exceeded my expectations, and I had high expectations for him. But I’ve told you, he told me this is what he was going to do. He’s living up to his end of the bargain. Now he’s a regular penalty killer. He’s a good player, and he’s going to have a great career.

Hiller on whether Cowan’s confidence in taking on more responsibility caught him off guard:

No, I wouldn’t say it did because a lot of players have high expectations for themselves. But as a young player, it’s hard to fulfill those expectations this early, especially some of the stuff with his game that he had to change a little bit. But he’s done it. He’s done it so far.

Hiller on the biggest change in Cowan’s game:

I think it’s just the physical maturity and the mental maturity, too. I shouldn’t say mental maturity—just understanding how the NHL works. It’s one thing how junior works. It’s one thing how the American League works. How does the NHL work? You’ve got to understand that. I think he’s gotten there.

Hiller on Kirill Marchenko’s performance in his return to Columbus:

The best thing is to score early, I think. He got that one right away, so that was probably a pretty good relief for him. Then I thought he played well. He was dangerous. He was what the Columbus fans have come to see out of him as a dangerous player and pretty electric.

Hiller on his confidence that the Columbus goal at the end of the first period would not count:

0.9 seconds isn’t much, and it looked like it took a little bit to develop. Then we got to look at it on the monitor, and it was clearly not a goal. We were comfortable that it wasn’t.

Hiller on Morgan Rielly’s offensive contributions:

I can look at a lot of different people, but I thought Rielly in the second period, those two plays he made, that was vintage Morgan, right? Up in the play, good play, tape-to-tape pass, skating, joining. I was really happy for him on those two plays because that’s his game offensively. It’s skating and moving it like that, joining the rush. Good night for him.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 6 vs. Blue Jackets 2