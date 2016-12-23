Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes – Game #33 Preview & Projected Lines

Photo: Arizona Republic
Toronto Maple Leafs (13-12-7, 22nd in NHL) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-17-5, 29th in NHL)

Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Gila River Arena
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Game Day Notes

– Courtesy of Chris Johnston, here is the best read you’ll find ahead of tonight’s Arizona homecoming for Auston Matthews. Among the many nuggets in there: Matthews was ripping pucks over the cross bar from center ice at the age of six.

– On the front page of today’s Arizona Republic:

Matthews is also going to stick around after the game and join Max Domi for some photos with a bunch of local minor hockey players.

– A fun coincidence, or maybe it’s fate: Matthews’ childhood idol Shane Doan will celebrate the 1,500 game milestone on the night Auston plays his first ever NHL game in Arizona.

ESPN.com: Was his talent evident right away?

Doan: The first time he skated with us, it was just shinny. I think his team won or lost 5-4. He had all his team’s goals and it was against NHL guys, and he was a year away from being drafted. I was pretty impressed.

– For the second time this season, Frederik Andersen will start both games in a back-to-back. The statistics are unequivocal when it comes to the benefit of playing a rested goaltender versus a tired one, but between the lack of a trusted backup, last night’s shutout, and the fact that Andersen will get a four-day break after tonight, it’s the furthest thing from surprising.

– Similar to the situation entering the game against the Avalanche last night, the Leafs are looking to redeem themselves after letting a point slip in the home leg of the two-game season series versus the Coyotes. The Leafs dominated large spells of the game, generating 88 shot attempts by the end of 65 minutes, but couldn’t score and fell to their fifth shootout loss of the season.

– Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith enters the game with a lifetime 7-2-1 record against the Leafs, having won four consecutive against Toronto including a 44-save effort in the Coyotes’ win at the ACC on December 15th. He’s had considerably less work to do in each of his three starts since but has lost all of them, conceding nine goals on 77 shots (.883).

– The Leafs enter the game still looking for their first win in a back-to-back situation (0-5-1). This is a trend the Leafs are going to have to buck soon (and if not against the Coyotes, when?) – they return from Christmas break with a back-to-back down in Florida and will play two more back-to-back sets (NJD & MTL, followed by NYR & OTT) in the first two weeks of January.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorAri
Points3127
Record %0.50.409
Home Winning %0.5880.385
Away Winning %0.3930.324
Shootout Winning %00.75
Goal Differential Per Game-0.06-0.97
Shot Differential Per Game1.74-6.52
Hits Per Game26.127.5
PIM Per Game10.712.1
Opponent PIM Per Game11.610.7
Goals Per Game2.812.15
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.231.61
Power Play Goals Per Game0.550.45
Shots Per Game33.928.5
Shots Per Goal12.113.2
Team Shooting %0.0830.076
Power Play %0.1770.152
Goals Against Per Game2.873.12
ES Goals Against Per Game2.192.3
PP Goals Against Per Game0.580.76
Shots Against Per Game32.1934.97
Shots Against Per Goal11.2111.2
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0890.089
Penalty Kill %0.820.785
Save %0.9110.911
Goals Against Average2.833.08
Shutouts00
Opponent Save %0.9170.924
Opponent Goals Against Average2.762.12
Opponent Shutouts22

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

van Riemsdyk  – Nazem Kadri – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Leo Komarov – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Matt Martin – Byron Froese – William Nylander

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Scratched: Frank Corrado, Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith, Tyler Bozak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Antoine Bibeau

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lines

Forwards

Lawson Crouse – Martin Hanzal – Radim Vrbata
Jamie McGinn – Peter Holland – Anthony Duclair
Tobias Rieder – Jordan Martinook – Shane Doan
Brendan Perlini – Christian Dvorak – Josh Jooris

Defencemen

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Connor Murphy
Alex Goligoski – Michael Stone
Kevin Connauton – Luke Schenn

Goaltenders

Starter: Mike Smith (Expected)
Backup: Louis Domingue

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

