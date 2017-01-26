Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Game #47 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-9, 12th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-6, 14th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Wells Fargo Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|Phi
|Points
|53
|52
|Record %
|0.589
|0.542
|Home Winning %
|0.587
|0.575
|Away Winning %
|0.571
|0.413
|Shootout Winning %
|0.143
|0.556
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.31
|-0.4
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0
|2.81
|Hits Per Game
|24.4
|24.9
|PIM Per Game
|11.2
|10.5
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|11.4
|11.1
|Goals Per Game
|3.09
|2.73
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.24
|1.94
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.76
|0.75
|Shots Per Game
|32.6
|31.9
|Shots Per Goal
|10.5
|11.7
|Team Shooting %
|0.095
|0.086
|Power Play %
|0.241
|0.214
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.78
|3.13
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.18
|2.35
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.51
|0.6
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.56
|29.06
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.72
|9.3
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.085
|0.108
|Penalty Kill %
|0.852
|0.803
|Save %
|0.915
|0.893
|Goals Against Average
|2.73
|3.06
|Shutouts
|2
|1
|Opponent Save %
|0.905
|0.914
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3.03
|2.67
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|4
Who’s Hot
- Auston Matthews: nine goals and seven assists in last 16 games
- Nazem Kadri: eight goals and six assists in last 12 games
- Mitch Marner: three goals and 10 assists in last 11 games
- James van Riemsdyk: four goals and 11 assists in last 12 games
- Brayden Schenn: six goals and six assists in last 13 games
- Wayne Simmonds: goals in two consecutive games, including the game-winning goal last night vs. NYR
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Martin Marincin – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Confirmed)
Backup: Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Josh Leivo, Frank Corrado
Injured: Ben Smith (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body)
Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lines
Forwards
Michael Raffl – Claude Giroux – Jakub Voracek
Travis Konecny – Brayden Schenn – Wayne Simmonds
Nick Cousins – Sean Couturier – Matt Read
Chris VandeVelde – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Roman Lyubimov
Defencemen
Ivan Provorov – Andrew MacDonald
Mark Streit – Radko Gudas
Brandon Manning – Shayne Gostisbehere
Goaltenders
Starter: Michal Neuvirth (Projected)
Backup: Steve Mason
Scratched: Dale Weise, Nick Schultz
Injured: Michael Del Zotto (lower body)