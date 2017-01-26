Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Game #47 Preview & Projected Lines

Jake Gardiner
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 28: Jake Gardiner #51 of the Toronto Maple Leafs fights Sean Couturier #14 and Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers for the puck against the boards during the second period at Wells Fargo Center on March 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-9, 12th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-6, 14th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Wells Fargo Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Matchup Stats

StatTorPhi
Points5352
Record %0.5890.542
Home Winning %0.5870.575
Away Winning %0.5710.413
Shootout Winning %0.1430.556
Goal Differential Per Game0.31-0.4
Shot Differential Per Game02.81
Hits Per Game24.424.9
PIM Per Game11.210.5
Opponent PIM Per Game11.411.1
Goals Per Game3.092.73
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.241.94
Power Play Goals Per Game0.760.75
Shots Per Game32.631.9
Shots Per Goal10.511.7
Team Shooting %0.0950.086
Power Play %0.2410.214
Goals Against Per Game2.783.13
ES Goals Against Per Game2.182.35
PP Goals Against Per Game0.510.6
Shots Against Per Game32.5629.06
Shots Against Per Goal11.729.3
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0850.108
Penalty Kill %0.8520.803
Save %0.9150.893
Goals Against Average2.733.06
Shutouts21
Opponent Save %0.9050.914
Opponent Goals Against Average3.032.67
Opponent Shutouts24

Who’s Hot

  • Auston Matthews: nine goals and seven assists in last 16 games
  • Nazem Kadri: eight goals and six assists in last 12 games
  • Mitch Marner: three goals and 10 assists in last 11 games
  • James van Riemsdyk: four goals and 11 assists in last 12 games
  • Brayden Schenn: six goals and six assists in last 13 games
  • Wayne Simmonds: goals in two consecutive games, including the game-winning goal last night vs. NYR

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Martin Marincin – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Confirmed)
Backup: Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Frank Corrado
Injured: Ben Smith (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body)

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lines

Forwards

Michael Raffl – Claude Giroux – Jakub Voracek
Travis Konecny – Brayden Schenn – Wayne Simmonds
Nick Cousins – Sean Couturier – Matt Read
Chris VandeVelde – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Roman Lyubimov

Defencemen

Ivan Provorov – Andrew MacDonald
Mark Streit – Radko Gudas
Brandon Manning – Shayne Gostisbehere

Goaltenders

Starter: Michal Neuvirth (Projected)
Backup: Steve Mason

Scratched: Dale Weise, Nick Schultz
Injured: Michael Del Zotto (lower body)

