Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Game #58 Preview & Projected Lines

RALEIGH, NC - FEBRUARY 20: Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs goes down in front of the net as Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes the save during their NHL game at PNC Arena on Febuary 20, 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (26-20-11, 15th in NHL) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-22-8, 26th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: PNC Arena
Watch: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet One

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorCar
Points6356
Record %0.5630.519
Home Winning %0.5930.708
Away Winning %0.5180.321
Shootout Winning %0.1430.333
Goal Differential Per Game0.21-0.28
Shot Differential Per Game0.251.87
Hits Per Game24.617.8
PIM Per Game10.36.3
Opponent PIM Per Game10.67.1
Goals Per Game3.092.57
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.31.96
Power Play Goals Per Game0.70.5
Shots Per Game32.729.8
Shots Per Goal10.611.6
Team Shooting %0.0940.087
Power Play %0.2320.17
Goals Against Per Game2.882.85
ES Goals Against Per Game2.272.43
PP Goals Against Per Game0.540.35
Shots Against Per Game32.4827.89
Shots Against Per Goal11.39.78
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0890.102
Penalty Kill %0.8340.864
Save %0.9120.898
Goals Against Average2.832.81
Shutouts32
Opponent Save %0.9060.914
Opponent Goals Against Average3.042.54
Opponent Shutouts22

Who’s Hot

  • Nazem Kadri: four goals in last three games and 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in last 23 games
  • William Nylander: four points (two goals, two assists) in last three games
  • Josh Leivo: six points (one goal, five assists) in last three games
  • Auston Matthews: four points (two goals, two assists) in last three games
  • Elias Lindholm: 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in last 17 games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews –  William Nylander
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Projected)
Backup: Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Mitch Marner (upper body, out for weekend, re-evaluated Monday)

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines

Forwards

Jeff Skinner – Teuvo Teravainen – Lee Stempniak
Sebastian Aho – Jordan Staal – Elias Lindholm
Phillip Di Giuseppe – Victor Rask – Derek Ryan
Joakim Nordstrom – Jay McClement – Viktor Stalberg

Defencemen

Jaccob Slavin – Brett Pesce
Ron Hainsey – Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin – Klas Dahlbeck

Goaltenders

Starter: Cam Ward (Projected)
Backup: Eddie Lack

Scratched: Brock McGinn, Ryan Murphy, Matt Tennyson
Injured: Bryan Bickell (illness)

