Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Game #58 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-20-11, 15th in NHL) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-22-8, 26th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: PNC Arena
Watch: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet One
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|Car
|Points
|63
|56
|Record %
|0.563
|0.519
|Home Winning %
|0.593
|0.708
|Away Winning %
|0.518
|0.321
|Shootout Winning %
|0.143
|0.333
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.21
|-0.28
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0.25
|1.87
|Hits Per Game
|24.6
|17.8
|PIM Per Game
|10.3
|6.3
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|10.6
|7.1
|Goals Per Game
|3.09
|2.57
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.3
|1.96
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.7
|0.5
|Shots Per Game
|32.7
|29.8
|Shots Per Goal
|10.6
|11.6
|Team Shooting %
|0.094
|0.087
|Power Play %
|0.232
|0.17
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.88
|2.85
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.27
|2.43
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.54
|0.35
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.48
|27.89
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.3
|9.78
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.089
|0.102
|Penalty Kill %
|0.834
|0.864
|Save %
|0.912
|0.898
|Goals Against Average
|2.83
|2.81
|Shutouts
|3
|2
|Opponent Save %
|0.906
|0.914
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3.04
|2.54
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Who’s Hot
- Nazem Kadri: four goals in last three games and 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in last 23 games
- William Nylander: four points (two goals, two assists) in last three games
- Josh Leivo: six points (one goal, five assists) in last three games
- Auston Matthews: four points (two goals, two assists) in last three games
- Elias Lindholm: 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in last 17 games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Projected)
Backup: Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Mitch Marner (upper body, out for weekend, re-evaluated Monday)
Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines
Forwards
Jeff Skinner – Teuvo Teravainen – Lee Stempniak
Sebastian Aho – Jordan Staal – Elias Lindholm
Phillip Di Giuseppe – Victor Rask – Derek Ryan
Joakim Nordstrom – Jay McClement – Viktor Stalberg
Defencemen
Jaccob Slavin – Brett Pesce
Ron Hainsey – Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin – Klas Dahlbeck
Goaltenders
Starter: Cam Ward (Projected)
Backup: Eddie Lack
Scratched: Brock McGinn, Ryan Murphy, Matt Tennyson
Injured: Bryan Bickell (illness)