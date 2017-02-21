Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets – Game #59 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-20-11, 15th in NHL) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-29-5, 21st in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN3, TSN4
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Wpg
|Tor
|Points
|61
|65
|Record %
|0.492
|0.56
|Home Winning %
|0.463
|0.571
|Away Winning %
|0.485
|0.535
|Shootout Winning %
|0.667
|0.143
|Goal Differential Per Game
|-0.24
|0.22
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-1.31
|0.05
|Hits Per Game
|23.1
|24.5
|PIM Per Game
|9.8
|10.3
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|9
|10.4
|Goals Per Game
|2.87
|3.1
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.23
|2.33
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.55
|0.69
|Shots Per Game
|29.5
|32.8
|Shots Per Goal
|10.3
|10.6
|Team Shooting %
|0.097
|0.095
|Power Play %
|0.175
|0.23
|Goals Against Per Game
|3.11
|2.88
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.26
|2.28
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.77
|0.53
|Shots Against Per Game
|30.84
|32.72
|Shots Against Per Goal
|9.91
|11.37
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.101
|0.088
|Penalty Kill %
|0.771
|0.835
|Save %
|0.899
|0.912
|Goals Against Average
|3.09
|2.84
|Shutouts
|4
|4
|Opponent Save %
|0.903
|0.905
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.85
|3.06
|Opponent Shutouts
|1
|2
Who’s Hot
- Auston Matthews: five points (three goals, two assists) in last four games
- Nazem Kadri: 10 points (four goals and six assists) in last nine games and 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in last 24 games
- Josh Leivo: six points (one goal, five assists) in last four games
- Patrik Laine: eight points (five goals, three assists) during four-game points streak
- Mark Scheifele: seven assists in last four games
- Mathieu Perreault: four points (two goals, two assists) in last three games
- Dustin Byfuglien: three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game points streak
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Mitch Marner (IR, eligible for return Thursday)
Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines
Forwards
Nikolaj Ehlers – Bryan Little – Blake Wheeler
Mathieu Perreault – Mark Scheifele – Patrik Laine
Shawn Matthias – Adam Lowry – Joel Armia
Chris Thorburn – Nicolas Petan – Brandon Tanev
Defencemen
Julian Melchiori – Dustin Byfuglien
Josh Morrissey – Ben Chiarot
Mark Stuart – Paul Postma
Goaltenders
Starter: Connor Hellebuyck (Projected)
Backup: Michael Hutchinson
Suspended: Jacob Trouba
Scratched: Andrew Copp
Injured: Tyler Myers, Marko Dano, Ondrej Pavelec, Tobias Enstrom, Drew Stafford
Morning Skate: Mike Babcock
Mike Babcock on Matthews vs. Laine: "In fairness to Auston, we play him with two kids all the time" https://t.co/pn5SIw7QsY
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) February 21, 2017