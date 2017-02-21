Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets – Game #59 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
WINNIPEG, MB - OCTOBER 19: Mathieu Perreault #85 of the Winnipeg Jets, Nazem Kadri #43 and goaltender Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs keep an eye on the play during first period action at the MTS Centre on October 19, 2016 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-20-11, 15th in NHL) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-29-5, 21st in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN3, TSN4

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatWpgTor
Points6165
Record %0.4920.56
Home Winning %0.4630.571
Away Winning %0.4850.535
Shootout Winning %0.6670.143
Goal Differential Per Game-0.240.22
Shot Differential Per Game-1.310.05
Hits Per Game23.124.5
PIM Per Game9.810.3
Opponent PIM Per Game910.4
Goals Per Game2.873.1
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.232.33
Power Play Goals Per Game0.550.69
Shots Per Game29.532.8
Shots Per Goal10.310.6
Team Shooting %0.0970.095
Power Play %0.1750.23
Goals Against Per Game3.112.88
ES Goals Against Per Game2.262.28
PP Goals Against Per Game0.770.53
Shots Against Per Game30.8432.72
Shots Against Per Goal9.9111.37
Opp. Team Shooting %0.1010.088
Penalty Kill %0.7710.835
Save %0.8990.912
Goals Against Average3.092.84
Shutouts44
Opponent Save %0.9030.905
Opponent Goals Against Average2.853.06
Opponent Shutouts12

Who’s Hot

  • Auston Matthews: five points (three goals, two assists) in last four games
  • Nazem Kadri: 10 points (four goals and six assists) in last nine games and 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in last 24 games
  • Josh Leivo: six points (one goal, five assists) in last four games
  • Patrik Laine: eight points (five goals, three assists) during four-game points streak
  • Mark Scheifele: seven assists in last four games
  • Mathieu Perreault: four points (two goals, two assists) in last three games
  • Dustin Byfuglien: three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game points streak

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Advertisement

Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews –  William Nylander
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Mitch Marner (IR, eligible for return Thursday)

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines

Forwards

Nikolaj Ehlers – Bryan Little – Blake Wheeler
Mathieu Perreault – Mark Scheifele – Patrik Laine
Shawn Matthias – Adam Lowry – Joel Armia
Chris Thorburn – Nicolas Petan – Brandon Tanev

Defencemen

Julian Melchiori – Dustin Byfuglien
Josh Morrissey – Ben Chiarot
Mark Stuart – Paul Postma

Goaltenders

Starter: Connor Hellebuyck (Projected)
Backup: Michael Hutchinson

Suspended: Jacob Trouba
Scratched: Andrew Copp
Injured: Tyler Myers, Marko Dano, Ondrej Pavelec, Tobias Enstrom, Drew Stafford

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR