Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #60 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 8: Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his game-winning goal against Lee Stempniak #12 of the New York Rangers during NHL action at the Air Canada Centre November 8, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Abelimages/Getty Images)
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-20-11, t-12th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (38-19-2, 6th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatNYRTor
Points7867
Record %0.6610.568
Home Winning %0.6130.586
Away Winning %0.6920.535
Shootout Winning %0.50.143
Goal Differential Per Game0.730.24
Shot Differential Per Game00.34
Hits Per Game20.824.6
PIM Per Game6.910.4
Opponent PIM Per Game8.410.6
Goals Per Game3.323.14
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.612.34
Power Play Goals Per Game0.580.71
Shots Per Game29.632.8
Shots Per Goal8.910.5
Team Shooting %0.1120.096
Power Play %0.1940.235
Goals Against Per Game2.592.9
ES Goals Against Per Game2.052.29
PP Goals Against Per Game0.490.54
Shots Against Per Game29.6432.51
Shots Against Per Goal11.4311.22
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0880.089
Penalty Kill %0.8170.833
Save %0.9130.911
Goals Against Average2.572.85
Shutouts54
Opponent Save %0.8880.905
Opponent Goals Against Average3.33.09
Opponent Shutouts22

Who’s Hot

  • Nazem Kadri: seven points (five goals, two assists) during five-game points streak and 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in last 23 games
  • Auston Matthews: 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in last 10 games
  • William Nylander: 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in last 10 games
  • Josh Leivo: eight points (one goal, seven assists) in last five games
  • Kevin Hayes: 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in last 18 games
  • TJ Miller: 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in last 10 games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Advertisement

Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews –  William Nylander
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Alexey Marchenko
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin
Injured: Mitch Marner, Connor Carrick

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Jimmy Vesey – Derek Stepan – Rick Nash
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Mats Zuccarello
Michael Grabner – Kevin Hayes – J.T Miller
Brandon Pirri – Oscar Lindberg – Jesper Fast

Defencemen

Ryan McDonagh – Dan Girardi
Marc Staal – Nick Holden
Brady Skjei – Kevin Klein

Goaltenders

Starter: Henrik Lundqvist (Confirmed)
Backup: Antti Raanta

Scratched: Adam Clendening, Pavel Buchnevich, Matt Puempel
Injured: None

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR