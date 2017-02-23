Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers – Game #60 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-20-11, t-12th in NHL) vs. New York Rangers (38-19-2, 6th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|NYR
|Tor
|Points
|78
|67
|Record %
|0.661
|0.568
|Home Winning %
|0.613
|0.586
|Away Winning %
|0.692
|0.535
|Shootout Winning %
|0.5
|0.143
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.73
|0.24
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0
|0.34
|Hits Per Game
|20.8
|24.6
|PIM Per Game
|6.9
|10.4
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|8.4
|10.6
|Goals Per Game
|3.32
|3.14
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.61
|2.34
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.58
|0.71
|Shots Per Game
|29.6
|32.8
|Shots Per Goal
|8.9
|10.5
|Team Shooting %
|0.112
|0.096
|Power Play %
|0.194
|0.235
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.59
|2.9
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.05
|2.29
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.49
|0.54
|Shots Against Per Game
|29.64
|32.51
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.43
|11.22
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.088
|0.089
|Penalty Kill %
|0.817
|0.833
|Save %
|0.913
|0.911
|Goals Against Average
|2.57
|2.85
|Shutouts
|5
|4
|Opponent Save %
|0.888
|0.905
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3.3
|3.09
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Who’s Hot
- Nazem Kadri: seven points (five goals, two assists) during five-game points streak and 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in last 23 games
- Auston Matthews: 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in last 10 games
- William Nylander: 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in last 10 games
- Josh Leivo: eight points (one goal, seven assists) in last five games
- Kevin Hayes: 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in last 18 games
- TJ Miller: 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in last 10 games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Alexey Marchenko
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin
Injured: Mitch Marner, Connor Carrick
New York Rangers Projected Lines
Forwards
Jimmy Vesey – Derek Stepan – Rick Nash
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Mats Zuccarello
Michael Grabner – Kevin Hayes – J.T Miller
Brandon Pirri – Oscar Lindberg – Jesper Fast
Defencemen
Ryan McDonagh – Dan Girardi
Marc Staal – Nick Holden
Brady Skjei – Kevin Klein
Goaltenders
Starter: Henrik Lundqvist (Confirmed)
Backup: Antti Raanta
Scratched: Adam Clendening, Pavel Buchnevich, Matt Puempel
Injured: None
Morning Skate: Mike Babcock
Mike Babcock: "At game 60, we wanted to have a chance. We have a chance." That and more from today's presser:https://t.co/q69AVeiWm5
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) February 23, 2017