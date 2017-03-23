Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils – Game #73 Preview & Projected Lines

Photo: NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs (34-23-15, t-13th in NHL) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-33-12, 28th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatNJTor
Points6681
Record %0.4580.57
Home Winning %0.4850.614
Away Winning %0.3890.514
Shootout Winning %0.60.111
Goal Differential Per Game-0.630.18
Shot Differential Per Game-3.63-0.56
Hits Per Game19.724.3
PIM Per Game9.59.6
Opponent PIM Per Game9.59.9
Goals Per Game2.283.03
Even Strength Goals Per Game1.632.25
Power Play Goals Per Game0.570.7
Shots Per Game27.632.3
Shots Per Goal12.110.7
Team Shooting %0.0830.094
Power Play %0.1860.237
Goals Against Per Game2.92.85
ES Goals Against Per Game2.172.25
PP Goals Against Per Game0.60.52
Shots Against Per Game31.2432.82
Shots Against Per Goal10.7611.53
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0930.087
Penalty Kill %0.8050.833
Save %0.9070.913
Goals Against Average2.862.8
Shutouts25
Opponent Save %0.9180.906
Opponent Goals Against Average2.252.98
Opponent Shutouts72

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Josh Leivo

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Alexey Marchenko

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (5-5-2, 2.56, 0.922)
Backup: Frederik Andersen

Suspended: Roman Polak (first of two games)
Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov
Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines

Forwards

Taylor Hall – Travis Zajac – Kyle Palmieri
Joseph Blandisi – Adam Henrique – Beau Bennett
John Quenneville – Pavel Zacha – Stefan Noesen
Miles Wood – Blake Coleman – Blake Pietila

Defencemen

Andy Greene – Ben Lovejoy
Jon Merrill – Dalton Prout
John Moore – Damon Severson

Goaltenders

Starter: Keith Kinkaid (7-10-2, 2.76, 0.913)
Backup: Cory Schneider

Scratched: Michael Cammalleri (upper body), Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body)
Injured: Jacob Josefson, Steven Santini, Nick Lappin

Who’s Hot

  • William Nylander: 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during nine-game points streak
  • Auston Matthews: three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game points streak
  • Nazem Kadri: four points (two goals, two assists) in last four games
  • Taylor Hall: six points (four goals, two assists) in last six games
  • Kyle Palmieri: seven points (five goals, two assists) in last five games
  • Pavel Zacha: five assists during five-game points streak
  • Joseph Blandisi: six points (two goals, four assists) in last six games

Morning Skate: Babcock, Carrick, JVR, Bozak

