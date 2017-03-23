Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils – Game #73 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (34-23-15, t-13th in NHL) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-33-12, 28th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|NJ
|Tor
|Points
|66
|81
|Record %
|0.458
|0.57
|Home Winning %
|0.485
|0.614
|Away Winning %
|0.389
|0.514
|Shootout Winning %
|0.6
|0.111
|Goal Differential Per Game
|-0.63
|0.18
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-3.63
|-0.56
|Hits Per Game
|19.7
|24.3
|PIM Per Game
|9.5
|9.6
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|9.5
|9.9
|Goals Per Game
|2.28
|3.03
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|1.63
|2.25
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.57
|0.7
|Shots Per Game
|27.6
|32.3
|Shots Per Goal
|12.1
|10.7
|Team Shooting %
|0.083
|0.094
|Power Play %
|0.186
|0.237
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.9
|2.85
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.17
|2.25
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.6
|0.52
|Shots Against Per Game
|31.24
|32.82
|Shots Against Per Goal
|10.76
|11.53
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.093
|0.087
|Penalty Kill %
|0.805
|0.833
|Save %
|0.907
|0.913
|Goals Against Average
|2.86
|2.8
|Shutouts
|2
|5
|Opponent Save %
|0.918
|0.906
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.25
|2.98
|Opponent Shutouts
|7
|2
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Josh Leivo
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Alexey Marchenko
Goaltenders
Starter: Curtis McElhinney (5-5-2, 2.56, 0.922)
Backup: Frederik Andersen
Suspended: Roman Polak (first of two games)
Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov
Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin
New Jersey Devils Projected Lines
Forwards
Taylor Hall – Travis Zajac – Kyle Palmieri
Joseph Blandisi – Adam Henrique – Beau Bennett
John Quenneville – Pavel Zacha – Stefan Noesen
Miles Wood – Blake Coleman – Blake Pietila
Defencemen
Andy Greene – Ben Lovejoy
Jon Merrill – Dalton Prout
John Moore – Damon Severson
Goaltenders
Starter: Keith Kinkaid (7-10-2, 2.76, 0.913)
Backup: Cory Schneider
Scratched: Michael Cammalleri (upper body), Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body)
Injured: Jacob Josefson, Steven Santini, Nick Lappin
Who’s Hot
- William Nylander: 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during nine-game points streak
- Auston Matthews: three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game points streak
- Nazem Kadri: four points (two goals, two assists) in last four games
- Taylor Hall: six points (four goals, two assists) in last six games
- Kyle Palmieri: seven points (five goals, two assists) in last five games
- Pavel Zacha: five assists during five-game points streak
- Joseph Blandisi: six points (two goals, four assists) in last six games
Morning Skate: Babcock, Carrick, JVR, Bozak
Morning Skate – Leafs vs. Devils – Transcript: Mike Babcock, Connor Carrick https://t.co/WtubEPJsxg
