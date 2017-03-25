Morning Skate – Leafs vs. Sabres – Mike Babcock

Pre-game comments ahead of Saturday night’s game versus the Sabres.

On the improvement seen in the team’s recent run:

Babcock: I guess the biggest thing is we know how to play now. That doesn’t mean we play like that all the time, but we know how to play. So, we’ve got a handle on how to play and then I think we’ve got a belief that if we play the right way, it gives us a chance to win each and every night. To me, that’s the biggest advancement for sure.

Kadri is playing his 400th career NHL game. He’s had a great year this year. How much better do you think he can be?

Babcock: I think he can be a little better. I think he needs the summer though just to continue to do what he did last year — grow his body and continue to compete off the ice so he can be that much better on the ice. Obviously, he’s taken a big step. We need him to continue to be good. Tonight is a big game for us. We need Naz to be important in the game and play hard.

You mentioned after the win the other day about finding a blue print to play with. What do you see that as for the team at this stage of the season?

Babcock: I don’t have time to explain that all to you, but just understanding how you’re supposed to play and what you have to do to be successful each and every night, I think, is important. I think it takes some time with each group — because it’s different for each group to figure out a way for them to be successful and for them to believe in it, too. When you have success, it’s easier for people to believe in. Right now our group feels pretty good about that. In saying that, not much matters except today. So we’ve got to be ready tonight.

How much added pressure do you think Morgan Rielly faces as the games get more important and how do you prevent from changing his game?

Babcock: Well, I don’t know. I think Mo is playing good. He’s plus-five in his last five games. He’s playing real well. He’s an important player for our team, he’s a leader on our team, and he’s getting better each and every day. Like a lot of young d-men in the NHL, some nights it doesn’t go the way you want. You’ve got to have a short memory, and yet you also want to work on your game and get better in your game. He’s doing that.

Is Smith in tonight?

Babcock: Yep.

How have you felt about Willy’s play of late?

Babcock: Well, he’s played well. He’s more competitive each and every day, which I think is important. He’s better without the puck, so he has the puck more. He’s getting to the harder areas. You see that on the scoresheet. When you get to the hard areas, you get more points. When you don’t, you just don’t get them.

The Sabres are going to ice a five-forward power play with Ristolainen out. Is that something you’ve ever done in the past?

Babcock: I’d imagine I have. I don’t remember the last time. You do what you have to do each and every night to try to win a game. Obviously, they’ve got real skilled forwards on this team. They’re going to be a handful for us. Their power play has been good. We’ve got to stay out of the box and be disciplined.

