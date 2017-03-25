The Toronto Marlies kicked off a three-in-three weekend with a visit to the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday evening.

It was a chance for a little redemption for the Marlies after spotting the Binghamton Senators seven goals during a third-period collapse at the ACC last Saturday.

First Period

Toronto got off to the worst possible start when Andrew Campbell misplayed the puck right in front of Kasimir Kaskisuo and Binghamton’s Gabriel Gagne capitalized 28 seconds in.

The Marlies responded well with efforts from Andrew Nielsen and Cal O’Reilly, but they mustered just one shot on an ensuing power play.

Staying out of the box was Toronto’s biggest problem in the opening period, forcing them to rely on the PK and Kaskisuo to keep the game level. The rookie goaltender made a pair of excellent saves to deny Nick Paul and Chris LeBlanc on separate occasions.

The Marlies looked certain to score on their best opportunity of the period, but play was cut short due to Nielsen dropping the gloves with Jack Rodewald; a silly mistake by the rookie defenceman.

Binghamton was a little fortunate to only trail by one goal through 20 minutes, but the Senators weren’t clinical in front of goal.

Second Period

Toronto set a far better tone in the opening five minutes of the middle frame. Controlling the play, they were able to bring fresh legs off the bench and hem the Senators in their own zone.

Kasperi Kapanen was denied in tight by Chris Dreidger, who had to be alert to turn aside Kerby Rychel on an ensuing power play. The B-Sens had an excellent chance to score shorthanded after Mike Blunden was allowed to escape alone on the Toronto net, but Kaskisuo came out to challenge Binghamton’s captain and did enough to force him into losing an edge.

The Marlies were guilty of not testing Dreidger enough despite all their possession, but they made their chances count. After intercepting a pass at the red line, Kapanen raced away down the right before ripping a shot off of the post and past Dreidger.

It took seven seconds for Toronto to take the lead after Seth Griffith coasted into the slot, faked a pass to his left, and placed a perfect forehand shot past Dreidger.

The Marlies came close to a third goal two minutes later on the power play, but Kapanen’s wicked shot found the iron and stayed out this time.

A shell-shocked Binghamton team couldn’t muster a foray into the Marlies zone until just over five minutes of the second period remained. Brandon Gormley tested Kaskisuo, who hadn’t dropped off mentally despite seeing very little action until this point.

Toronto responded by scoring immediately. After a trademark rush down the right, Justin Holl wired a pass toward Colin Greening and the experienced forward produced a deft chip over the goaltender’s pads.

97 seconds elapsed before Toronto added to their lead again. Brett Findlay made hay as the Senators’ intended pass got caught up in the linesman, racing away down the right before beating Dreidger short-side.

Kaskisuo had to remain alert as the Senators pushed back toward the end of the period, but Toronto held a 4-1 lead over Binghamton with 20 minutes remaining.

Third Period

After killing the remaining 73 seconds of a penalty carrying over from the second period, Toronto’s three-goal lead rarely looked in danger. The Marlies gave up just seven shots through the final 20 minutes.

Dmytro Timashov tested Dreidger at the four-minute mark with a low shot from the right circle. The B-Sens goaltender should have been facing a penalty shot two minutes later after Griffith was hauled down from behind in alone on goal, but the officials let it go.

Toronto appeared to make it 5-1 on a power play through Trevor Moore, with a good goal called on the ice. It was waved off after a video review; presumably, it was adjudged to have not crossed the line.

Tobias Lindberg was then robbed by Dreidger on a pretty tic-tac-toe play in the Marlies’ last scoring opportunity of the game.

It was unfortunate for Kaskisuo that the Senators grabbed a second goal with a little under two minutes remaining. The Finnish goaltender had little chance of reacting to a fortuitous bounce after Chris Carlisle’s saucer pass hit Jason Akeson flush on the leg and found the net.

Binghamton went for broke with the extra attacker, but Toronto held firm to record their second straight win and 35th of the season.

Post Game Notes

– Toronto is now level on points with Syracuse for second in the North Division with a game in hand.

– The Marlies poor road record improves to one game under .500 with this victory (15-16-1-1).

– Toronto came out on top 4-2 in the season series with Binghamton.

– Kasperi Kapanen recorded his second straight multi-point game for the first time since the opening two games of the season.

– A seventh point in four games for Mike Sislo continues his recent good form since the loan to Toronto.

– Seth Griffith extended his points streak to seven games with his goal.

– This was the seventh multi-point effort for Brett Findlay in just 27 games. He now has ten goals for the season and is currently riding a three-game point streak.

– Brendan Leipsic’s assist gives him 40 points on the season through 39 games.

– Kasimir Kaskisuo recorded a third straight win with a 26-save effort. The rookie has a .955 save percentage in those wins, but the level of opposition he’s faced so far should be kept in mind.

– Garret Sparks is ready to return to action and will get the start Saturday against Springfield as per Sheldon Keefe.

Post-Game: Sheldon Keefe

Game Sheet – Toronto 4 vs. Binghamton 2