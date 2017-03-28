Post Game: Brian Boyle, Auston Matthews, Roman Polak, Zach Hyman, Curtis McElhinney react to win over Panthers

Post-game reactions from the players after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win over the Panthers on Tuesday night.

Brian Boyle

Boyle: I think we started really well. For whatever reason… I mean, obviously they’re going to push back, but I think we hung on. That was a big play by Hyman on the PK. Especially after just two shots in the first, Mac was huge in the second and third. In the third, on the penalty kill, he had a huge save on Marchessault. Through a screen, he fought it off. He was a huge, huge asset for us tonight.

That collision with Reimer there – it was kind of an awkward play. What did you see on it?

Boyle: I didn’t really see anything. It was kind of like I felt something off my leg. But I did see, as he was going for the puck, he looked like he was going to play it. He kind of fumbled it. I don’t know if he lunged out a little bit, but obviously it’s incidental contact. Obviously, I wasn’t going to try to hit the goaltender. We’ve talked about that. We actually talked about that this morning. It’s unfortunate because he’s in a vulnerable position and there are a lot of variables that happen in the game, but seeing him lying on the ice isn’t a good feeling. I was disappointed to see that. Hopefully he’s okay. Give credit to Sceviour. He did what he had to do. But, again, I think it’s pretty well understood that I’m not looking for something like that. I’m just trying to skate. If I change my direction, I’m probably going to go flying into the boards. I wouldn’t say I’m the quickest guy anyway to kind of stop on a dime like that. It happened really fast.

I mean, it was a good kill. I understand why it was a penalty there. He goes down and it doesn’t look very good. But, again, I’m kind of chasing the puck and the puck looked loose, and then I feel something on my leg as the puck kind of goes behind me. Again, hopefully he’s okay.

Were you surprised to see the refs reverse the call as they did with Roman Polak tonight?

Boyle: No, I’ve actually stopped arguing, but I think I might…. No, I think they did a really good job of coming together. They wanted to get it right and had the opportunity to. Credit to them. It’s big of them to do that. They do a good job and they want to be perfect. It’s good to see.

What was your perspective of Kasperi’s speed and what he brought tonight?

Boyle: I was saying to Marty, “finally someone that can keep up with us.” What an asset, a dynamic asset for us. He can really fly. From what I’ve seen for two days, he wants to learn. He wants to be effective. He plays with confidence. Again, like a lot of these guys, he has a maturity level that is much more than I’d expect or certainly than I was at his age. He’s got a bright, bright future and it’s exciting to play with him.

Roman Polak

Did you have a good lawyer out there tonight, Roman?

Polak: Yeah, it was funny. I was actually screaming at the linesman and the referee. I don’t think I was a good lawyer out there.

Sometimes you scream and it falls on deaf ears but to actually get let out… it worked.

Polak: I was actually surprised. He kind of made a gesture when I was sitting in the box and I didn’t know what he meant. He actually meant that I was good to go. It surprised me there.

One of the best scoreboards in the league. It’s pretty big. It’s hard to ignore.

Polak: Yeah, but I think as a referee you don’t have to look at it. If you make the call, you make the call. But, you know, everyone makes mistakes. They admitted it, actually, and said let’s correct it. They set me free there.

Has that ever happened to you before?

Polak: Never. Never happened and never heard about it [happening], either.

Zach Hyman

What are your first memories of the Leafs in the playoffs?

Hyman: I think it was ’04 against Philly when they scored in overtime. That was a stinger, but I think that run was awesome. I think I was 12 years old at the time. I got to experience that a little bit when I was a kid loving the Leafs.

That’s the last time the Leafs were in the playoffs in an 82-game season.

Hyman: Yeah, I guess the other one was a lockout year, right?

You set up Auston there for his record-breaking goal. What’s it like to be part of history?

Hyman: It’s awesome. He’s a great player. You’ve just got to get him the puck in areas and he’ll put the puck in the net. He’s done that a lot this year. It’s awesome to see him break that record. It’s fun to play with him.

What about yourself and shorthanded goals?

Hyman: I just try to do my part. I PK lots and when you’re out there a lot you get some chances. I tried to make the most of it.

What did you think about your goalie tonight?

Hyman: He was unbelievable. He steps in and made huge saves for us down the stretch and in the second period. Throughout the game, he was really, really solid. That’s what we need. That was great.

This being Toronto, with talk radio 24/7, there is discussion about who is the right player to play with Auston Matthews. Does that drive you or motivate you at all?

Hyman: I used to listen to TSN when I was a fan growing up, but I stopped listening to anything. I don’t follow too many things on Twitter. I’m not really active on Twitter. I just have it. I kind of tune out and just do my thing and try to help the team win. If Auston’s scoring, then I’m happy, too.

It’s interesting with Auston in the slot. The fun zone is below the red line for you and you know if you’re able to get that puck there is a good chance it might be going in.

Hyman: That’s my game down below the goal line, just trying to make plays below the goal line and get around defencemen and put the puck in an area where my linemates can score. Auston finds open space and it’s easy when you get him the puck in that area. Nine times out of ten, it’s going to go in.

You didn’t have much time to react. What did Berra show you in terms of going short side to get the shorthanded goal?

Hyman: Leo made a great pass and I was skating pretty fast. I had some momentum behind the shot and just kind of saw that little corner and tried to just pick the corner. It worked out

Curtis McElhinney

McElhinney: It’s just one of those things. You’re kind of waiting for them to make a little bit if a push. With them playing the night before, I think they were a little slow to get started. They certainly poured it on. It’s one of those things – you’ve got to do your job to make sure you’re in the game when those shots come.

Did it feel good to come through for the team when they needed you to step up?

McElhinney: It feels tremendous. I’ll never complain about playing, that’s for sure.

A two-shot first period. You had to assume that was going to get busier moving forward?

McElhinney: It was just one of those things. They were going to start throwing pucks. With the back-to-back for them, you’re looking for some bad breaks here and there. They got one on their first goal. Credit to them for pushing back at the end there.

50th career victory for you – a nice milestone, isn’t it?

McElhinney: Yeah, it took a little while. But it feels good.

Auston Matthews

Nice to be a part of history and set some for the time being, at least?

Matthews: Absolutely. Just to be in the same sentence as a guy like Wendel Clark is a big honour. A lot of credit goes to my linemates all season. It’s definitely pretty special.

Wendel was saying that one of the things that impresses him most about you is your defensive responsibilities and how you take those on.

Matthews: I think that was a big point with the coaching staff going into the season, making sure that it was a big responsibility for myself to take on that responsibility of playing both ends. I think over the season it’s progressed pretty well. Obviously, there is always room for improvement, but I think it’s going pretty well.

On that goal, were you surprised the puck got through you there with the defencemen all around?

Matthews: It just snuck through his feet. I was trying to look for it there. I was able to kind of sneak it in.

Zach and Willy doing a lot of the heavy lifting there, again.

Matthews: For sure. Hyman has been there all season. Like I said, he brings the mentality each game. He never takes a game off. He always gives 100%. It’s obviously a pleasure playing with him.

What did you see on the goal? It seemed like just enough got through.

Matthews: I think their d-man was there and I was just trying to kind of sneak it around him. I think it went just below his glove. You’ll take those every day.