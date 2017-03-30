Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators – Game #76 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrates his goal with Tyler Bozak (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Toronto. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs (36-24-15, 15th in NHL) vs. Nashville Predators (39-26-11, 14th in NHL)

Puck drop: 8:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Watch: TSN4

Matchup Stats

StatTorNsh
Points8789
Record %0.580.586
Home Winning %0.6350.697
Away Winning %0.5140.444
Shootout Winning %0.1110.333
Goal Differential Per Game0.210.24
Shot Differential Per Game-0.670.87
Hits Per Game23.920.5
PIM Per Game9.910.6
Opponent PIM Per Game9.910.9
Goals Per Game3.052.95
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.282.18
Power Play Goals Per Game0.690.62
Shots Per Game32.131.1
Shots Per Goal10.510.6
Team Shooting %0.0950.095
Power Play %0.2330.2
Goals Against Per Game2.842.71
ES Goals Against Per Game2.232.07
PP Goals Against Per Game0.550.58
Shots Against Per Game32.8130.24
Shots Against Per Goal11.5511.16
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0870.09
Penalty Kill %0.8240.807
Save %0.9130.91
Goals Against Average2.82.67
Shutouts53
Opponent Save %0.9050.905
Opponent Goals Against Average3.012.91
Opponent Shutouts24

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Kasperi Kapanen

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (30-15-14, 2.66, 0.918)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith

Nashville Predators Projected Lines

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
PA Parenteau – Calle Jarnkrok – James Neal
Colin Wilson – Colton Sissons – Craig Smith
Cody McLeod – Mike Fisher – Austin Watson

Defencemen

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – P.K. Subban
Anthony Bitetto – Matt Irwin

Goaltenders

Starter: Pekka Rinne (30-17-8, 2.49, 0.916)
Backup: Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kevin Fiala, Vernon Fiddler, Brad Hunt, Harry Zolnierczyk
Injured: Miikka Salomaki, Yannick Weber 

Who’s Hot

  • William Nylander: 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during 12-game point streak
  • Auston Matthews: seven points (four goals, three assists) during six-game point streak
  • Leo Komarov: five points (two goals, three assists) in last four games
  • Connor Brown: three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game point streak
  • Craig Smith: seven points (one goal, six assists) in last five games
  • Ryan Ellis: nine points (three goals, four assists) in last six games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock, Connor Brown, Frederik Andersen

Out-of-Town Scoreboard

The Maple Leafs enter Thursday night’s game with an 84.7% playoff probability. A win tonight would move them up to 92.5%, while a loss would drop them to 77.2%.

With seven games left, a 4-3-0 finish to the season gives the Leafs a 99% chance at a playoff spot. Even a 3-4-0 finish at this point would give the Leafs an 81% chance of qualifying.

Lightning vs. Red Wings
The Lightning have won three consecutive games and are three points behind the Bruins for the second wildcard spot and four points behind the Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division. A Lightning win would decrease the Leafs’ playoff odds by 1.7%, while a Lightning loss would increase the Leafs’ playoff odds by 3.4%.

Bruins vs. Stars
The Bruins lead the Lightning by three points and trail the Maple Leafs by one point; Tampa Bay and Toronto each have a game in hand. A Bruins loss would increase the Leafs’ playoff odds by 2.9%, while a Bruins win would decrease the Leafs’ playoff odds by 1.2%.

