Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators – Game #76 Preview & Projected Lines

Puck drop: 8:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Watch: TSN4

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Kasperi Kapanen

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick

Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (30-15-14, 2.66, 0.918)

Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo

Scratched: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

PA Parenteau – Calle Jarnkrok – James Neal

Colin Wilson – Colton Sissons – Craig Smith

Cody McLeod – Mike Fisher – Austin Watson

Defencemen

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm – P.K. Subban

Anthony Bitetto – Matt Irwin

Goaltenders

Starter: Pekka Rinne (30-17-8, 2.49, 0.916)

Backup: Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kevin Fiala, Vernon Fiddler, Brad Hunt, Harry Zolnierczyk

Injured: Miikka Salomaki, Yannick Weber

Who’s Hot

William Nylander: 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during 12-game point streak

14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during 12-game point streak Auston Matthews: seven points (four goals, three assists) during six-game point streak

seven points (four goals, three assists) during six-game point streak Leo Komarov: five points (two goals, three assists) in last four games

five points (two goals, three assists) in last four games Connor Brown: three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game point streak

three points (two goals, one assist) during three-game point streak Craig Smith: seven points (one goal, six assists) in last five games

seven points (one goal, six assists) in last five games Ryan Ellis: nine points (three goals, four assists) in last six games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock, Connor Brown, Frederik Andersen

Morning Skate – Leafs vs. Predators – Mike Babcock, Connor Brown, Frederik Andersen https://t.co/IBwZ0cVa53 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 30, 2017

Out-of-Town Scoreboard

The Maple Leafs enter Thursday night’s game with an 84.7% playoff probability. A win tonight would move them up to 92.5%, while a loss would drop them to 77.2%.

With seven games left, a 4-3-0 finish to the season gives the Leafs a 99% chance at a playoff spot. Even a 3-4-0 finish at this point would give the Leafs an 81% chance of qualifying.

Lightning vs. Red Wings

The Lightning have won three consecutive games and are three points behind the Bruins for the second wildcard spot and four points behind the Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division. A Lightning win would decrease the Leafs’ playoff odds by 1.7%, while a Lightning loss would increase the Leafs’ playoff odds by 3.4%.

Bruins vs. Stars

The Bruins lead the Lightning by three points and trail the Maple Leafs by one point; Tampa Bay and Toronto each have a game in hand. A Bruins loss would increase the Leafs’ playoff odds by 2.9%, while a Bruins win would decrease the Leafs’ playoff odds by 1.2%.