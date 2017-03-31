Mike Babcock Post Game: Maple Leafs 3 vs. Predators 1

Mike Babcock’s post-game comments following the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win over the Predators on Thursday night.

Did the path to victory here tonight begin with your goaltender and him on out?

Babcock: Yeah, I thought Freddie had a good night, obviously. I thought we got off to a real good start. The first ten minutes they didn’t get anything going and it was kind of a nothing period. I thought they got going in the second half of the first. But we had real good speciality teams tonight. Real good on the power play, real good on the penalty kill, and then Freddie was solid down the stretch.

What do you think has been the key to your team’s success on the road?

Babcock: I don’t know. We just try to do what we do and be organized and play real hard. I think we’ve gotten to be more poised as the year as the year has gone on. You get used to winning and knowing how to win. So, that’s positive. They have a real good hockey club that makes it hard on you, but I thought our guys did a real good job.

You guys ended up taking some penalties, but were you pleased with Martin drawing that one early on and getting you on the board?

Babcock: I thought there were lots of penalties for this time of the year. I couldn’t understand it myself, bu that’s the way life is. I thought our penalty kill was real good, to say the least. Marty did a good job there finishing his check, and the next thing you know we’re on the power play and up one. It’s always nice to score first when you’re on the road.

In which ways have you seen the team tighten up during this hot stretch you’ve been on?

Babcock: I think the big thing, obviously, is that anytime you get good goaltending you have an opportunity. But I think our guys have done a better job in the neutral zone. We’ve looked after the puck better. Not to say they didn’t have some quality chances, because they did tonight. But Freddie was good and the guys battled.

You’re at the stage now where you guys do your job and the scoreboard takes care of itself?

Babcock: We don’t talk about that much. All we talk about is getting ready for today. We did today. Now we have another game here coming up. That’s what we do. If we just look after our own part, everything else will take care of itself. The league is tight, as you can see. Very tight. It seems like everyone wins every night. You’ve just got to do your own thing and give yourself a chance.

Marner looked back to his old self. He said he felt close to 100%.

Babcock: We need the energy from him because he can drive a line by himself. I think it’s important that those guys really get going. It was great to see James score just because when you’re a scorer that gives you adrenaline. That’s a positive thing for him.

We’ve got a day off tomorrow and we’ll get back at her at the morning skate in Detroit and get ready to play.

There are reports out there that Zaitsev is close to signing long term.

Babcock: Zaits is a good player. I can’t comment on that, but Zaits is a good player, and if he’d like to be a Leaf for a long time, that’d be great.

